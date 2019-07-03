NEWS
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
Following upsets over the minority position in the Senate, immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will lead peace moves to pacify members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are aggrieved over the selection of the party’s leaders in the National Assembly.
It was gathered that the move to pacify the angry party members resulted in the replacement of Senator Clifford Odia (PDP, Edo Central) with Senator Sahabi Yau (PDP, Zamfara North) as Deputy Minority Whip.
The Senate PDP Caucus had at a closed door meeting with the PDP NWC in Abuja some two weeks ago, picked Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as the leader of the minority while Emmanuel Bwacha who represents Taraba South Senatorial District was nominated to be Deputy Minority leader.
Senator Philip Aduda, who represents the Federal Capital Territory was picked to become the Minority Whip at the gathering.
However, a source at PDP yesterday said, “The decision of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to replace Odia with Yau was informed by the need to reflect National character and spread in the Minority positions in the Senate the House of Representatives.” a source within the party stated.
“Accordingly the party has resolved to appeal to Odia to, in the interest of the country, give up the position to the North West Zone. This is because the South South zone has two positions out of the 8 positions while the northwest zone was completely shut out.” He explained
It was however gathered that the party has appealed to former Senate President Bukola Saraki to spearhead the effort to appease aggrieved party leaders in Edo State where Ordia comes from.
The choice of Yau, was also partly due to the consideration and choice of Representative Kingsley Chinda of Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State as Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, it was further learnt.
There are a total of four minority positions in each of the two chambers of the National Assembly.
The decision would be communicated to the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan who would formally announce same to all Senators upon the resumption of the upper legislative chamber on July 2, 2019.
Similarly, the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, would announce the Minority positions to the House of Representatives when it resumes same date.
