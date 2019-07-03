NEWS
PenCom Begins Verification Of Sokoto FG Workers Retiring In 2020
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has commenced verification and enrolment exercise for employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states due to retire in 2020, Mr Peter Aghehowa has said.
Aghehowa, who is the head, Corporate Communications Department of PenCom noted that the exercise would cater for employees in the service of the federal government who are due to retire between January and December, 2020 by virtue of attaining 60 years of age or 35 years in service or 65 years by age for employees of tertiary institutions or 70 years of age for Professors.
Explaining the objective of the ongoing verification at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto in a signed statement, Mr Peter admonished prospective beneficiaries to come with necessary documents.The statement reads in part, “The purpose of the exercise is to facilitate the payment of their retirement benefits.
“This physical enrolment also covers those who have already retired but are yet to be enrolled.
Employees are requested to attend the enrolment exercise with the originals and copies of letter of appointment, evidence of transfer of service and acceptance where applicable, birth certificate/declaration of age, letter/evidence of promotion as at June, 2004, letter/evidence of all promotions obtained from 2004 to date, letter of introduction from the MDAs, staff identity card, authenticated past record of service.”
The statement also listed other requirements to include evidence of IPPIS registration slip (where applicable), letter/evidence of retirement (applicable to those who have retired mandatorily/voluntarily/disengaged/termination and yet to enroll with the commission.
While stressing that medically unfit persons are exempted from the exercise, Mr Peter noted that the presence of at least, one Pension Desk Officer (PDO) from each MDA to help in identifying potential retirees as well as confirm the authenticity of the documents presented by the employees would greatly ease the exercise.
