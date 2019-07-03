NEWS
PMB Appoints Aliyu As NACA DG
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Gambo Gumel Aliyu as the director-general, National Agency for the Control of Aids, NACA for an initial term of four (4) years in line with the provision of Section 8, Sub-Section (4) of National Agency for the Control of Aids (Establishment) Act, 2007.
According to a statement by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, the appointment is with effect from 26th June 2019.
“Dr. Aliyu is a Public Health Physician with background in HIV epidemiology and disease prevention. Until the appointment, he was the Country Director, University of Maryland Programmes in Nigeria.”
