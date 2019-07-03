Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Appoints Aliyu As NACA DG

Published

1 min ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Gambo Gumel Aliyu as the director-general, National Agency for the Control of Aids, NACA for an initial term of four (4) years in line with the provision of Section 8, Sub-Section (4) of National Agency for the Control of Aids (Establishment) Act, 2007.

According to a statement by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, the appointment is with effect from 26th June 2019.

“Dr. Aliyu is a Public Health Physician with background in HIV epidemiology and disease prevention. Until the appointment, he was the Country Director, University of Maryland Programmes in Nigeria.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

PMB Appoints Aliyu As NACA DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Gambo Gumel Aliyu as the director-general, National Agency for the Control...
NEWS1 min ago

NIMN To Commence Mentorship Programme For Members

Umbrella body for marketing  professionals in Nigeria, the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN), has announced plans to introduce mentorship...
NEWS3 mins ago

CSOs Laud PIRPP Boss Over Anti-Corruption War

The coalition of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace, Unity and Development has praised the landmark achievements of the Chairman of...
NEWS6 mins ago

Benue Tanker Explosion Casualties Rise To 101

The death toll from yesterday’s petrol tanker explosion in Ahumbe Gwer local government area of Benue State has risen  even...
NEWS7 mins ago

Group Seeks Confirmation Of Brambaifa As NDDC Boss

A Niger Delta-based youth organisation, the Advocates for Good Governance has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment...
Police Police
NEWS9 mins ago

Police Warn Against Jungle Justice, Rescue 4 Victims

The Nigeria Police Force has warned citizens against taking the law into their hands and dishing out jungle justice on...
COVER STORIES1 hour ago

2019 Elections Reflected Will Of Nigerians – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has revisited the conduct of the 2019 general elections and declared that without any contradiction, the results...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: