PMB Commiserates With Victims Of Tanker Explosion In Benue
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Benue state on the tanker explosion which occurred in Ahumbe village, along Makurdi – Aliade road on Monday.
Reacting to the incident, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide ,Femi Adesina, said he was saddened by the unfortunate loss of lives which could clearly have been avoided.
President Buhari also commended the efforts of Nigerians who offered immediate assistance to those injured in the incident and took them for further care.
The President called on Nigerians to be careful in handling incendiary materials especially petroleum products in order to avoid needless casualties.
He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and wished those receiving treatment speedy recovery.
