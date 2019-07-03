NEWS
PMB Re-Appoints Aghaeze As PA On Photography
President Muhammadu Buhari, has re-appointed Mr Sunday Aghaeze, as his Personal Assistant on Photography.
The appointment, according to a letter signed by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, took effect from May 29.
“I am pleased to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as Personal Assistant to the President (State Photographer),” he said.
Aghaeze was first appointed in 2016 by the president to the same post, where he served till his reappointment.
Aghaeze, an award-winning photojournalist, prior to his appointment, was a photo editor with THISDAY Newspapers in Abuja.
He holds post-graduate diploma in Business Administration of University of Abuja, Higher National Diploma and National Diploma in Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra and Auchi in Edo, respectively.
A widely travelled photo-journalist, Aghaeze has covered the UN, World Bank, IMF, African First Ladies’ activities, in several countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.
He was 2007 Best Photo Journalist of the year, and 2010 second runner up photo journalist, at Prof. Wole Soyinka Award 2010, among others.
He is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Photo-journalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN), among others.
MOST READ
PMB Re-Appoints Aghaeze As PA On Photography
President Muhammadu Buhari, has re-appointed Mr Sunday Aghaeze, as his Personal Assistant on Photography. The appointment, according to a letter...
Iran To Increase Purity Of Enriched Uranium – President
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran will increase the percentage of its enriched uranium to higher purity....
NAF Jet Neutralises 20 Bandits Near Munhaye, Zamfara
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralised no fewer than 20 bandits...
El-Rufai Nominates Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has forwarded the names of 11 nominees for appointment as commissioners to the Kaduna State House of...
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Crude Stockpile Drop
Oil prices rebounded slightly on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session as OPEC and its allies’ decision...
Gov Udom Lauds Security Agencies For Keeping A’Ibom Safe
Governor Udom Emmanuel has applauded security agencies for their collaborative effort in sustaining the peace and making Akwa Ibom State...
Dozens Awarded Death Penalty, Life Imprisonment For 1994 Train Attacks In Bangladesh
A court in Banglades, on Wednesday sentenced nine people to death for the train attack in 1994 targeted at assassinating...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
The List
- NEWS17 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
- NEWS19 hours ago
Osun Guber: We Are Confident Of Victory At Apex Court – PDP
- NEWS51 mins ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS19 hours ago
Census: NPopC Commences Area Demarcation In 28 Local Government
- NEWS21 hours ago
Adamawa Govt. To Build Houses For Judges