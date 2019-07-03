HEALTH
Professional Groups Partner To Provide Seamless Health Insurance Services
With about 95 per cent of Nigerians not having health insurance, the Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) and the Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN) have collaborated to facilitate the workability of health insurance scheme in Nigeria.
Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the President, HCPAN, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo said, HCPAN and HMCAN have partnered and come up with resolutions, having reviewed the challenges affecting the operations of health insurance in Nigeria.
Arigbabuwo said ,‘’Having considered the concurrent nature of health insurance in the Nigerian Constitution with a view of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), HCPAN and HMCAN, the two critical stakeholders have unanimously resolved to strategically expand health insurance coverage with strong political will from the government at the three levels,.
“HCPAN and HMCAN have agreed to maintain an effective and efficient line of communication, in other to continuously provide uninterrupted, qualitative and measurable healthcare services to our enrollees at the healthcare facility.
“We welcome the initiative of the federal government in looking at the UHC, using State’s Social Support Health Insurance, but the way it is being implemented, the beneficiaries have started wondering especially the educated ones that, could it be because of concomitant margin pay that made these people to begin to show interest?
He however urged the NHIS regulator to re-strategise so that Nigeria can achieve UHC for every Nigerian.
In the same vein, the chairman, HMCAN, Dr. Tunde Ladele, said the regulators should be reorganised to deliver their functions in line with global best practices.
MOST READ
Professional Groups Partner To Provide Seamless Health Insurance Services
With about 95 per cent of Nigerians not having health insurance, the Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) and...
TCN Lifts Suspension Orders On Eko, Ikeja DisCos
The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it has lifted the suspension orders issued to Eko and Ikeja...
Abiodun Declares War On Illegal Miners In Ogun
Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has declared war on activities of illegal miners operating within around Osile – Sofolu village,...
UN Agencies Condemn Attack On Libyan Detention Centre
Two UN agencies on Wednesday strongly condemned an overnight air attack that hit a detention center east of Tripoli leaving...
Atiku Advises Sen. Abbo To Apologise Over Alleged Assault
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised Sen. Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, to publicly apologise for his...
Only 42 Domestic Observers Have Submit Reports On 2019 Poll- INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says only 42 out of the 159 accredited observer groups for 2019 general elections...
NGO Trains, Donates Cash To 50 Widows In Ibadan
Channel for Widow Relief Initiative (CFWRI), an NGO, has trained 50 widows in Oyo State in confectionery making as well...
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The List
- NEWS6 hours ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS14 hours ago
Osun: We Are Confident Of Victory At S’Court–PDP
- NEWS11 hours ago
FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
- ISSUES14 hours ago
Disquiet Over APC’s Endorsement Of Doguwa As House Leader
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Magajin Garin Daura Regains Freedom After 60 Days In Kidnappers’ Den
- NEWS4 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs