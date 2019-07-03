Professional Groups Partner To Provide Seamless Health Insurance Services

With about 95 per cent of Nigerians not having health insurance, the Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) and the Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN) have collaborated to facilitate the workability of health insurance scheme in Nigeria.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the President, HCPAN, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo said, HCPAN and HMCAN have partnered and come up with resolutions, having reviewed the challenges affecting the operations of health insurance in Nigeria.

Arigbabuwo said ,‘’Having considered the concurrent nature of health insurance in the Nigerian Constitution with a view of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), HCPAN and HMCAN, the two critical stakeholders have unanimously resolved to strategically expand health insurance coverage with strong political will from the government at the three levels,.

“HCPAN and HMCAN have agreed to maintain an effective and efficient line of communication, in other to continuously provide uninterrupted, qualitative and measurable healthcare services to our enrollees at the healthcare facility.

“We welcome the initiative of the federal government in looking at the UHC, using State’s Social Support Health Insurance, but the way it is being implemented, the beneficiaries have started wondering especially the educated ones that, could it be because of concomitant margin pay that made these people to begin to show interest?

He however urged the NHIS regulator to re-strategise so that Nigeria can achieve UHC for every Nigerian.

In the same vein, the chairman, HMCAN, Dr. Tunde Ladele, said the regulators should be reorganised to deliver their functions in line with global best practices.