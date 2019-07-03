‘Robust Funding Will Revamp Lagos Water Corporation’

As Lagos residents groan over problem of acute public water supply shortage in the metropolis, the convener of Water Is Life, Tunde Ogunbiyi has said the lamentation over poor water supply to the residents could be reversed if the Lagos Water Corporation is well funded

Ogunbiyi who revealed this to journalists in Lagos noted that the investigation carried out by his group showed that the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode crippled activities at the Lagos Water Corporation, LWC, by starving it of the needed fund to revamp the Corporation.

To ensure Lagos residents have un-hindered access to safe water, he said Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu led administration, must focus on Public, Private Partnership (PPP) and come to the immediate aid of Lagos Water Corporation to avert total collapse.

According to him, in the last four years, there have been series of complaints from the public of epileptic water supply to teeming homes in the metropolis, as staff of the agency battled tooth and nail to meet the demands of the people.

‘’The Corporation headed by Engr. Muminu Badmus as Managing Director, since 2015 had struggled to bridge the water supply gap of Lagosians, but to no avail due to paucity of fund.

‘’Investigation revealed that the production capacity in 2015 even with the Independent Power Project, IPP was 52MGD per month, which represented less than 26 per cent capacity utilization, this was improved to over 70 per cent capacity utilization under the watch of the current Managing Director, As at this period Adiyan and Iju Waterworks have been permanently disconnected from the National grid with an outstanding debt of N53 million which was supposed to be paid by the State.

‘’It was gathered that throughout 2018, the Corporation could not access its budget at all, while in 2016 and 2017 only two-quarters of chemical subvention was released, coupled with the issues of power supply, which had made it impossible to continue to produce water constantly.

‘’Our investigation revealed that in an attempt to persuade Ambode to release funds for the Corporation operations, several letters were written to him, through the then Commissioner for the Environment appealing to him to come to the rescue of the Corporation, to which there was no response.’’