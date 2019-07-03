Rotary Club Abuja, Wuse II Gets New President

After a keen contest, Mr Pietro Uzo Macleo has emerged winner in the race for presidency of the Rotary Club Abuja, Wuse II (The Mayors).

At the handover ceremony on Friday, 29 July 2019 as the Club transits from the Inspiration Rotary Year to the Connecting Rotary Year the event witnessed members of the Club, friends and associates who were present to share in the joy of the inauguration.

The incoming president expressed his appreciation for all the support, saying the new administration has been charged to raise the bar even higher and impact more in Nigeria communities.

“Measures are already in place to ensure that Nigerians feel the impact of Rotary even at their doorstep. I must point out that very little can be done in isolation as Rotary is simply a humanitarian organization, it is an association of likeminded individuals who come together and join their resources to carryout life changing projects.

Speaking further, Macleo said, “We are on a quest to broaden our developmental agenda and goals, to this regard we have reached out to well meaning Nigerians, business executives and corporate organizations to support us in the execution of our long list of community development projects. We are optimistic that in no distant time they shall be heeding our call to serve humanity.”

While assuring of a vibrant year, he thanked friends and associates for making out time to grace the occasion to witness the hallmark of Rotary.

Speaking earlier, immediate past President, Rotarian Inyang Inameti in her welcome address said Rotary leadership structures are configured for a one year term respectively for elected officers. She expressed delight for a successful year and for the incoming administration.

She stated further that Rotary is all about giving, saying that for you to be a Rotarian, you must have the passion for humanity.

“If you don’t have the passion you won’t be able to give. Most of us, it is not as if we have so much money but we have to save humanity. We use our time and resources to provide help and support to the needy. In rotary you don’t earn money, but you give to help others.

While reeling out her achievements, Inameti said her tenure witnessed the execution of 11 projects, some of which are; Rotary awareness and fitness campaign, back to school project, end polio campaign, life changing vocational projects for kids, provided water for adopted community (Ruga Fulani) etc.

She also revealed that as a president of a Rotary Club, it is a must to win a Rotary citation, adding that if you don’t win it means you didn’t do well. “I was able to win a citation and it was a huge success.”