NEWS
Rotary Club Abuja, Wuse II Gets New President
After a keen contest, Mr Pietro Uzo Macleo has emerged winner in the race for presidency of the Rotary Club Abuja, Wuse II (The Mayors).
At the handover ceremony on Friday, 29 July 2019 as the Club transits from the Inspiration Rotary Year to the Connecting Rotary Year the event witnessed members of the Club, friends and associates who were present to share in the joy of the inauguration.
The incoming president expressed his appreciation for all the support, saying the new administration has been charged to raise the bar even higher and impact more in Nigeria communities.
“Measures are already in place to ensure that Nigerians feel the impact of Rotary even at their doorstep. I must point out that very little can be done in isolation as Rotary is simply a humanitarian organization, it is an association of likeminded individuals who come together and join their resources to carryout life changing projects.
Speaking further, Macleo said, “We are on a quest to broaden our developmental agenda and goals, to this regard we have reached out to well meaning Nigerians, business executives and corporate organizations to support us in the execution of our long list of community development projects. We are optimistic that in no distant time they shall be heeding our call to serve humanity.”
While assuring of a vibrant year, he thanked friends and associates for making out time to grace the occasion to witness the hallmark of Rotary.
Speaking earlier, immediate past President, Rotarian Inyang Inameti in her welcome address said Rotary leadership structures are configured for a one year term respectively for elected officers. She expressed delight for a successful year and for the incoming administration.
She stated further that Rotary is all about giving, saying that for you to be a Rotarian, you must have the passion for humanity.
“If you don’t have the passion you won’t be able to give. Most of us, it is not as if we have so much money but we have to save humanity. We use our time and resources to provide help and support to the needy. In rotary you don’t earn money, but you give to help others.
While reeling out her achievements, Inameti said her tenure witnessed the execution of 11 projects, some of which are; Rotary awareness and fitness campaign, back to school project, end polio campaign, life changing vocational projects for kids, provided water for adopted community (Ruga Fulani) etc.
She also revealed that as a president of a Rotary Club, it is a must to win a Rotary citation, adding that if you don’t win it means you didn’t do well. “I was able to win a citation and it was a huge success.”
MOST READ
Most Gas Stations In FCT Operate Illegally – C’ttee
A ministerial committee set up recently to examine the proliferation of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations, in the Federal Capital...
Rotary Club Abuja, Wuse II Gets New President
After a keen contest, Mr Pietro Uzo Macleo has emerged winner in the race for presidency of the Rotary Club...
CISS Scores PMB, Service Chiefs High On Counter-terrorism
The Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) has given President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s Service Chiefs a pass...
Don’t Appoint Ajimobi As Minister, APC Group Tells PMB
By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to avoid any temptation or deception to appoint former Oyo...
FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board
The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita yesterday in Abuja inaugurated a newly constituted 13-member governing...
CAN Backs Leah Sharibu’s Mother On Claims Against FG In US
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has condemned statements by the Nigerian embassy...
NBMA, FMARD Sign MoU On Biosafety Regulation
The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- AGRICULTURE20 hours ago
Abandoned Zamfara Fertilizer Company Resumes Production
- COLUMNS3 hours ago
The List
- NEWS12 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
- NEWS13 hours ago
Osun Guber: We Are Confident Of Victory At Apex Court – PDP
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
Neymar’s Father Offers Update On Barcelona Talk
- NEWS14 hours ago
Police Nabs 6 Rapist, 3 Cattle Rustlers in Kebbi