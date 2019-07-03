Ruga Will Halt Farmers/Herders Crisis – Gombe Gov

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday said that federal government’s initiative aimed at providing settlements and grazing reserves for pastoralists, as well as providing other required needs for their families, would in no small measures help in ending farmers and herders persistent clashes.

Besides lauding the initiative for nomads across the states of the federation, the governor also assured of his administration’s readiness to complement President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort in that direction.

Yahaya disclosed this, while addressing a delegation sent by the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar on a ‘thank you’ visit over the monarch’s appointment as Gombe State Amirul Hajj for 2019 pilgrimage.

“Like I said in my address at the flag off of distribution of fertiliser to farmers, I believe the Ruga initiative is a well-conceived idea and my administration is ready and willing to support the federal government in actualising it.

“We had a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry with the view of engaging them to make sure that, while the federal government is being driven away and chastised in other states for embracing or deciding to help our native Fulani people who are mostly cattle rearers, we will engage and make sure that we provide all that they need to facilitate the take off of the Ruga Programme in Gombe State,” the governor said.

He also vowed to revitalize the agriculture sector in the state by ensuring early provision of fertiliser and other farming inputs. He promised that fertiliser would get to farmers in April of every year.

According to Yahaya, about 80 per cent of the state’s populace are engaged in farming activities, and as such “there must be deliberate effort to prioritise the sector in order to guarantee food security and improve the socio-economic status of the people.”

The governor hinted that his administration would collaborate with development partners in building the capacity of farmers and extension officers on modern farming techniques, as well as supporting other agricultural oriented projects.

On the visit paid on him by the Emir’s delegation, Yahaya said Hajj operations in Gombe Sate requires improvement in various areas and the choice of the Emir was deliberately made considering his commitment and capacity to deliver.

He said, “ Hajj is one of the pillars of Islam and Gombe Emirate was founded under the Islamic caliphate, therefore appointing the Emir to lead and coordinate hajj operations in Gombe is not out of context”.

While expressing appreciation to the delegation, the governor thanked the Emir for his numerous humanitarian services in the state and promised to support the monarch in ensuring that such community services are sustained.

Earlier, the senior district head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar told the governor that the delegation was at the Government House to express gratitude to him on behalf of the Emir and the entire Emirate for appointing the monarch to lead the Gombe State 2019 hajj contingent.

Abubakar said appointing Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar as the 2019 Amirul Hajj, was an indication of the confidence and respect the governor has for the state’s mother Emirate and the traditional institution, as it is the first time such a gesture was extended to the Emirate.