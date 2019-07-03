NEWS
Sanwo-Olu Harps On Adequate Remuneration To tackle Brain Drain
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has stressed the need for adequate remuneration packages for doctors and other professionals in the health sector, saying provision of key infrastructure and incentives would help to tackle brain drain plaguing the country.
Dr Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Chapter, held in Lagos, said it was important for all stakeholders to resolve to address the negative effects of brain drain in the medical profession, especially considering its implication on universal health coverage.
The Wife of the Governor, who is also a Medical Doctor, said concerted efforts must be put in place to encourage Nigerian doctors outside the country to return home and contribute to improve access to healthcare and national development.
She also reiterated that time had indeed come for all residents to embrace the Health Insurance Scheme recently launched by the state government, saying the people stands to gain a lot by contributing to the fund and being our brothers’ keeper.
Dwelling on ‘Brain Drain In Medical Profession: Effects On The Nigerian Health System’, Dr Sanwo-Olu said, “For me, the way to go is to put in place deliberate policies to address the factors encouraging our Doctors to take the next flight abroad in droves and these include adequate remuneration of Doctors, provision of health equipment and infrastructure, accommodation for our doctors and the allied forces in the health sector, as well as scaling up of the Health Insurance Scheme.
“Thankfully, the Lagos State Government has done a lot in this regard and I think it is appropriate at this point to urge Lagosians to fully embrace the recently unveiled Health Insurance Scheme of the State Government which is a strategic policy designed to achieve affordable, comprehensive and unhindered quality healthcare services for all residents.”
MOST READ
Sanwo-Olu Harps On Adequate Remuneration To tackle Brain Drain
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has stressed the need for adequate remuneration packages for doctors and other...
‘Robust Funding Will Revamp Lagos Water Corporation’
As Lagos residents groan over problem of acute public water supply shortage in the metropolis, the convener of Water Is...
Professional Groups Partner To Provide Seamless Health Insurance Services
With about 95 per cent of Nigerians not having health insurance, the Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) and...
TCN Lifts Suspension Orders On Eko, Ikeja DisCos
The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it has lifted the suspension orders issued to Eko and Ikeja...
Abiodun Declares War On Illegal Miners In Ogun
Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has declared war on activities of illegal miners operating within around Osile – Sofolu village,...
UN Agencies Condemn Attack On Libyan Detention Centre
Two UN agencies on Wednesday strongly condemned an overnight air attack that hit a detention center east of Tripoli leaving...
Atiku Advises Sen. Abbo To Apologise Over Alleged Assault
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised Sen. Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, to publicly apologise for his...
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The List
- NEWS6 hours ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS14 hours ago
Osun: We Are Confident Of Victory At S’Court–PDP
- NEWS12 hours ago
FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
- ISSUES14 hours ago
Disquiet Over APC’s Endorsement Of Doguwa As House Leader
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Magajin Garin Daura Regains Freedom After 60 Days In Kidnappers’ Den
- NEWS4 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs