Sanwo-Olu Harps On Adequate Remuneration To tackle Brain Drain

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has stressed the need for adequate remuneration packages for doctors and other professionals in the health sector, saying provision of key infrastructure and incentives would help to tackle brain drain plaguing the country.

Dr Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Chapter, held in Lagos, said it was important for all stakeholders to resolve to address the negative effects of brain drain in the medical profession, especially considering its implication on universal health coverage.

The Wife of the Governor, who is also a Medical Doctor, said concerted efforts must be put in place to encourage Nigerian doctors outside the country to return home and contribute to improve access to healthcare and national development.

She also reiterated that time had indeed come for all residents to embrace the Health Insurance Scheme recently launched by the state government, saying the people stands to gain a lot by contributing to the fund and being our brothers’ keeper.

Dwelling on ‘Brain Drain In Medical Profession: Effects On The Nigerian Health System’, Dr Sanwo-Olu said, “For me, the way to go is to put in place deliberate policies to address the factors encouraging our Doctors to take the next flight abroad in droves and these include adequate remuneration of Doctors, provision of health equipment and infrastructure, accommodation for our doctors and the allied forces in the health sector, as well as scaling up of the Health Insurance Scheme.

“Thankfully, the Lagos State Government has done a lot in this regard and I think it is appropriate at this point to urge Lagosians to fully embrace the recently unveiled Health Insurance Scheme of the State Government which is a strategic policy designed to achieve affordable, comprehensive and unhindered quality healthcare services for all residents.”