Sanwo-Olu Plans To Revitalise More PHCs In Lagos State 

In a bid to put more confidence in the healthcare system and increase accessibility, the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to renovate and upgrade existing Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Tayo Lawal who disclosed this today in Lagos state, said has said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration will restructure health care deliveries in the state’s comprehensive PHCs.

Lawal reteirated that one of the core policy objectives of the present administration in the health sector is to increase access to health care services through the revitalization of the State’s primary health system.

While noting that primary healthcare is the bedrock of healthcare service delivery system worldwide, the Permanent Secretary explained the planned construction of new PHCs as well as renovation and upgrade existing ones by the present administration is in line with State government’s desire to bring quality and efficient health care services closers to the people.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is poised to ensuring that the entry point of the State health care system which is the primary health care centres delivers on its mandate of providing quality basic health care services without any barrier whatsoever in line with the State government’s commitment to achieve universal health coverage”, he said.

Lawal who stated that though the planned revitalization will translate to improved health services at the PHCs assured that all PHCs in the State have been equipped with the right facilities to provide minimum health care package which includes health promotion and education; maternal and child health care services; and treatment of common ailments and diseases.

“The components of Basic Health Care provision fund include Health Insurance Scheme, Emergency Medical Services, provision of essential drugs, equipment, capacity building and community participation”, Lawal said.

He added that the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board will intensify its monitoring of PHCs facilities in order to ensure that they provide quality and efficient health care services.

Lawal said training and capacity building for health workers at the Primary Health Centre will be given the priority it derserves stressing that human resource development is pivotal to delivery of quality healthcare services.