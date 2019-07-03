NEWS
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
Senator Ishaku Abbo wept and apologised to the family of the lady he slapped at the asked store.
The PDP senator, representing Adamawa North, made the apology after meeting with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s headquarters.
The senator who sought forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by his action, claimed he has never been associated with such action.
Abbo who broke down in tears in the course of his press conference, said his family and religious upbringing do not give approval for his conduct as a leader.
He said “it is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo (SlA) profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my family, friends as well as our mothers – the Nigerian women.
“I personally apologize to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.
“l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.
“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.
“My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.
“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed.
“Finally, I assure Nigerians, especially the people of Adamawa North of my good conduct at all times. Thank you and God bless.”
