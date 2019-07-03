Sex Toy Shop Attack: Obi Scolds Senator

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February 23, Presidential election Mr. Peter Obi expressed grave concern and disappointment at the poor examples political leaders are bequeathing to Nigerians.

Reacting to the trending scandal rocking Senator Elisha Abbo who was caught on camera assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop, Obi said that the attitude of the Senator is very unfitting and shouldn’t have come at all from any civilized person talk less a Senator of the federation.

Obi recalled with a feeling of sadness that this is not the first time distinguished Senators are being linked to embarrassing behavior.

He said “In the 8th Assembly, a Senator from North East was caught nude in a sex orgy with two under aged girls and another from North Central was caught on top of somebody’s wife in her matrimonial home and was beaten up and dragged on the street by villagers.”

The former Anambra state Governor said in a statement from his media office released in Abuja added that political leaders should try to leave above board as leaders that much is expected from by the public.

Obi noted that this society cannot expect to have a decent well behaved youths if we the leaders are not living by example.

He described as embarrassing the ugly news that has been rolling out of the society lately especially unbecoming of political leaders.

He then advised the relevant bodies investigating these assaults to ensure that there is deterrent as a way to begin the cleansing of the society.