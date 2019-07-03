Connect with us
TCN Lifts Suspension Orders On Eko, Ikeja DisCos

The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it has lifted the suspension orders issued to Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

The suspension order which was posted on TCN’s twitter handle @TCN_Nigeria on Wednesday, the suspension order was lifted after the DisCos complied with the market conditions/participation agreement.

According to the twitter handle, Enugu Disco feeders are still disconnected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had ordered that three electricity distribution companies, Eko, Enugu and Ikeja be disconnected from the national grid.

The DisCos were said to have failed to renew their security cover and were allegedly owing the TCN energy service debt to the tune of N231billion.

