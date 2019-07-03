Ukraine Frowns At PACE Voting Right For Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has protested the Resolution Strengthening the decision-making process concerning credentials and voting approved by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Ukraine said the concession was unacceptable as the Russian Federation has continued ro carry out an armed aggression against Ukraine since 2014 in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, including the Statute of the Council of Europe.

“The act represents significant weakening of the PACE sanction mechanism, as provided by the adopted resolution, took place without any constructive steps by the Russian Federation, as well as against the background of non-compliance by Russia with its commitments and with PACE resolutions adopted in the response to the Russian aggression.

“What has happened today in the PACE was the evidence of the withdrawal from the declared standards, principles and values of the Council of Europe as a result of unprecedented pressure and financial blackmail by the Russian Federation.

“Unfortunately, this occurred due to the overt appeasement by some countries’ leaders, who on the one hand, emphasise the need to put an end to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and on the other hand – encourage the aggressor by making concessions.”

The Ministry’s statement said by depriving itself of the possibility to apply the most effective sanctions, the Assembly has considerably weakened its role in a modern European politics, and thus the ability to effectively protect the rule of law, human rights and democracy in all member states of the Council of Europe, including in the Russian Federation.

“We regret to note today, as the Council of Europe celebrates its 70th anniversary, that its Parliamentary Assembly has lost its credibility, and can no longer play the role, entrusted to this Organisation by its founders.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has consistently opposed such a scenario, and this position remains unchanged.