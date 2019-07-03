Connect with us
UNIJOS Moves Administrative Offices To Permanent Site

Published

1 min ago

on

The University of Jos has at last moved its administrative offices to the new administrative complex constructed at the permanent site, after 44 years of its inception.

University of Jos remains the only second generation university in the country that has not fully moved to its permanent site.

According to the director, Directorate of Physical Facilities, Arc. G Auta, the five storey building which contract was awarded over 10 years ago has been completed, commissioned and handed over to the university  authorities by the contractor yesterday.

According to her the building consists of primarily office accommodation as well as conference /meeting facilities  and special rooms with a total capacity of about 300 offices. She pointed out that the complex also has a 400 capacity senate chambers and modern facilities and it is to accommodate management staff, lecturers and all the administrative staff of the institution.

She said the contract was awarded to ENL Construction Limited in conjunction with the federal government due to its gigantic nature in 2009 during the tenure of Professor Sonni Tyoden, the current deputy governor of Plateau State who was then the vice chancellor of the university.

Speaking at the commissioning yesterday, the  vice chancellor of the university, Professor Sebastian Maimako, appreciated all staff who contributed to the success of the building and called for caution in the use of the facilities.

Maimako said staff of the university including himself shall relocate to the permanent site immediately, adding that the facility also has two committee rooms of 30 seats each and one boardroom with a capacity for 30 people.

The building, he added, also has a 1000 KVA generator to provide independent energy to the building.

In his remarks, the 13th chairman, Governing Council of the University, and a former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, represented by a member of the governing council, Dr Philomine Mukbang, congratulated the vice chancellor and management staff for completing the building.

