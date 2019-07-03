Uniting Against All Forms Of Insecurity

Perhaps the greatest fear in the country today is that of being kidnapped. The phenomenon is so rife that no one feels safe even in one’s home. The worry about it is that those who perpetrate the act do it with incredible bravado that benumbs the mind. Whereas a number of them have been arrested, with government and security agencies going forcefully against them, still the criminals and the intensity of their acts, increase in leaps and bounds.

Harassed citizens, not knowing what else to make of the situation that is not only affecting their way of life but also the economy, especially the agricultural sector, resort to blame game as to who or what ethnic group is to be blamed for the crime. But this seems, to all intents, escapist and defeatist as statistics emanating from the identity of some of those that have been apprehended so far show that the perpetrators are not limited to any ethnic, geographical and or religious affiliation.

Analysing the development as it presently is, experts say that there is a great danger in giving the security challenge facing the nation any form of ethnic or religious colouration. To them, what ought to be of paramount importance should be how to join hands, pull resources and put an end to the challenge before it destroys the nation altogether.

It is from this standpoint that this newspaper calls on all stakeholders, in particular, religious leaders to join forces with security agencies in ridding the people of ethnic bias that could cause hatred and degenerate to a crisis of its own that is capable of further causing schism within the society.

It needs to be stressed that the perpetrators are not of any particular ethnic stock, religion or trade so also are the victims. What is required in the circumstance is for all hands to be on deck as the authorities grapple with the challenge of bringing to an end the raging menace.

The disturbing aspect of the crime is not just the huge ransom usually placed on kidnap victims which members of their families are compelled to pay, but the anxiety that even after paying the ransom, many are not lucky to come out of their den alive.

We commend the initiative of some groups and government at all levels directed at ending the deadly business that is fast becoming an industry. However, what is desirable at this time is a holistic approach to finding a lasting solution to the problem. Pointing accusing fingers at any ethnic group or part of the country is decidedly counterproductive.

Recently, the Governors and other political leaders from the Southwest zone met in Ibadan, Oyo state, to deliberate on strategies to tackle security challenges facing the area. They expressed their resolve to tackle, regardless of their political affiliations, the crime and criminals. That, in our view, is a positive development and the way to go in the search for a solution to the problem.

Governments at all levels must be proactive in tackling the current security issues and the adoption of a scientific approach towards the resolution of the crisis will bear far-reaching effects. It is also of importance, in our opinion, that states should collaborate with one another in this fight because insecurity has become a major issue in the polity today and no part of the country is spared at the moment.

While the effort is on to successfully fight and defeat this scourge, we reiterate that it is the duty of the government, as enshrined in the constitution, to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. Despondency, in our considered opinion, is one reaction that must not be allowed to creep into this effort to deny the criminals the joy they derive from harassing innocent members of the society. That state of mind has the ability to demoralise and weaken the resolve of the people to fight the real enemy. While it is pertinent to seek divine intervention in matters like this, we also insist that it must be clearly understood that the crime situation is essentially human and must be treated as such. The authorities, in their utterances and nuances, owe themselves a duty to inspire hope and confidence in the citizens who must be made to accept without question that what is going on is a passing phase in the country.