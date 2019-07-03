Why Discussion About Family Planning Is Forbidden Topic Among Teenagers

Positive attitudes towards family planning have increased across Sub-Saharan Africa, including, Nigeria in the last two decades. Against this background, it is common to find mostly educated persons, professionals and older persons approving of family planning to be used by couples.

This attitude may not be the same among young persons, mostly teenagers and adolescents. Use of family planning and discussion about the practice is a forbidden topic among teenagers and parents.

Going by prevailing culture, many Nigerians would discourage anyone including parents and guardians to advocate the use of family planning for teenagers and adolescents. Any such conversation between parents and guardians with their young daughters and sons is widely viewed as a taboo.

It is not a subject that parents should be found conversing with their teenage children. For many Africans who hold this view, this topic is not only offensive, it is distasteful and the reason for this view is simple.

In most places where this happens, it is widely misinterpreted to mean that parents and others engaging the young ones in such discuss, are technically giving them approval to be promiscuous. It’s more of handing them the key to be wayward, especially in marital and spousal relationships.

Based on this, the experience in many homes is that many parents keep sealed lips regarding this issue. They are not keen to discuss family planning with their teenage sons and daughters. Neither are they willing to bring it to the table as a topic of education. Consequently, the young ones end up not getting needed information on family planning, leading to scores of unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

On the contrary, adolescent sexuality has changed over the past 50 years, with adolescents now reaching physical maturity earlier and marrying later. According to the findings of a study, ‘Adolescent Sexuality’ by Trisha Tulloch and Miriam Kaufman, puberty marks the obvious physical development in early to middle adolescence and is seen as the time for potential onset of sexual thoughts and experimentation.

The researchers said on the average, middle adolescence is a time when teens begin to be interested in more intimate relationships and experimentation.

According to the findings of another study, ‘Sexual Activity Among Teens,’ about one-third of high school students are sexually active. This overall percentage has not changed greatly since 1991.

Consequently, parental and societal concerns regarding premature sexual activity include, unplanned pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), sexual abuse, and potential emotional consequences of sexual behaviour, the former study showed.

It therefore follows that adolescent sexual activity, within or outside of marriage, could lead to negative reproductive health outcomes. Similarly, unprotected sexual activity could expose young women to the risks of unintended pregnancy, unwanted childbearing and abortion, as well as HIV and other STIs.

These concerns underscore the importance of providing adolescents and teenagers with information on family planning and sexual education in general. It is believed that the counsel of parents and guardians on the subject of family planning is important would prevent the above listed grave concerns.

Experts believe that when the adolescents and youths are provided the right information concerning their sex lives and the use of family planning, the education would go a long way to properly guide them. Studies have shown that many sexually active teenagers and youths would apply the knowledge of family planning when necessary as a strategy to avert unintended pregnancies.

Media Advocacy Working Group