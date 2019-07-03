Work Commences On FG Erosion Control Project In Kogi

Work has begun on the federal government flood control project and reclamation of gully erosion sites at Dekina local government area of Kogi State.

The project is meant to address the age-long ecological challenges in Dekina town, headquarters of Dekina local government area.

LEADERSHIP correspondent who monitored progress of work on the project in Sabongari area of the town yesterday in Dekina reports that work had actually commenced.

The engineer in charge of the project, Engr. Babangida Seidu, said work actually commenced about a month ago with sand filling and reclamation operations on the Sabongari area, one of the three major gully sites in the town.

He said that the project, being executed by the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), was inaugurated by Prof. Stephen Ocheni, former minister of State, Labour and Employment as one of the ecological intervention projects approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019.

Seidu said though the project was billed for completion within six months, it was likely to span nine months in view of the rainy season saying the project could not go on anytime there was rain.

The site engineer said with the reclamation of sites in Sabongari almost over, channelisation and blinding work would soon commence.

The Eje of Dekina, Alhaji Usman Obaje, expressed gratitude to the federal government and to the former minister for the effort to address the gully erosion menace in the town.