A Peep At TETFund’s Scholarship For Academics

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) was established as an intervention agency under the TETFund Act 2011, charged with responsibility of managing, disbursing and monitoring the education tax to public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The Fund by its mandate, is also saddled with the responsibility of implementing scholarships called the TETFund Academic Staff Scholarship programme.

The scholarship is part of the capacity building intervention aimed at building the capacity of scholars working in the nation’s universities, polytechnics and colleges of education by creating an opportunity for them to pursue higher degrees of Masters and PhD both at home and abroad.

The Scholarship is opened to all public tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The Fund recently revealed that an additional 16 institutions in the country were enlisted to benefit in its foreign scholarship programme.

The scheme according to the Fund, has been elevated with the recognition of the scholarship by top ranking universities across the world which had culminated with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding(MoU), with several foreign universities to give discounts to the Fund for sponsoring scholars in their institutions.

Just recently, the Fund through the effort of its leadership, Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro, revealed that it was partnering with the United States of America to scale up the scholarship programme.

Speaking During his visit to TETFund headquarters, the Cultural Affairs Officer of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Sterling Tilley also stated that the United States Embassy was looking at strengthening its ties with the Fund through partnership aimed at building capacity of Academics in Nigerian Universities.

The Cultural Affairs Officer stated that the US and the Fund would partner through its Fulbright’s Scholarship Programme and the TETFund Academic Staff Scholarship programme respectively, to support academic staff of Nigeria’s Universities to undertake their Masters and PhD Programmes in the US at a cost to be shared by both parties.

He added that TETFund scholars who are undertaking their PhD in science-related fields in Nigeria could also benefit by being jointly sponsored by the Fund and the US Government to undertake their Benchwork in Universities and Research Centers or Institutes in the US.

Responding, the executive secretary stated that the visit and the desire to revive discussions on the partnership could not have come at a better time, adding that it would increase the number of participants seeking to further their studies at the Masters and PhD levels as well as those desirous of undertaking their Bench work in American Universities or Research Institutes/Centers.

Bogoro had pointed out that the Fund is looking forward to expanding its scholarship programme to accommodate the increasing number of Academic staff yearning for opportunities for further studies.

The Scholarship scheme comes with its own challenges; the challenge of stranded scholars abroad.

However, the Fund’s executive secretary has recently expressed the determination of the Fund to assist these scholars who were stranded in the course of their studies abroad.

Bogoro revealed this when he met with stranded TETFund-sponsored scholars from various institutions in the United Kingdom, Malaysia, USA and South Africa.

Recall that the executive secretary had promised to reposition the Fund and work towards reviving the tertiary education in the country. Bogoro was the Executive Secretary of the Fund from 2014 to 2016 and in continuation of the reforms he introduced earlier, he has promised to address some of the major challenges of the Fund.

Bogoro during his first engagement as the Executive Secretary between 2014 and 2016, had made giant strides especially in the areas of staff welfare, education support, infrastructural development in tertiary institutions, accountability and transparency.

During his visit to the Nigerian scholars abroad, Bogoro who was accompanied by some key staff of the Fund, stated that the visits were not jamboree but fact-finding exercise embarked upon to ascertain the challenges facing them in respect of their studies and upkeep in their country of study, with a view to resolving them.

The erudite scholar stated that the meeting with the scholars underscored the immense importance the Fund attaches to their training and well-being.

The Fund, the Executive Secretary confirmed, has sponsored over 24,194 scholars for various post-graduate degrees since the inception of the scholarship programme.

Speaking on the implementation of the scholarship programme, Bogoro stated that the scheme has not been without its challenges, some of which have had negative impact on the scholars.

He revealed that the fluctuations in the Foreign Exchange vis-a-vis the naira and the non-compliance with the Fund’s guidelines by the home institutions of the scholars were largely responsible for the plight of the scholars.

Prof. Bogoro said the Fund could not turn a blind eye to the travails of the scholars, hence the decision to embark on the fact finding trips in order to correct the non-responsive posture of the last administration at the Fund to the plight of the scholars.

To this end, the Fund has placed a moratorium on the disbursement of 2018 allocation for Academic Staff Training and Development (AST&D) to Beneficiary Institutions until all outstanding issues related to the scholars’ school fees and upkeep are settled.

During the visit, the delegation received evidence of scholars’ indebtedness to their institutions abroad which he later presented to the Executive Management and Board of Trustees of the Fund for approval to effect payment.

Bogoro told cheering stakeholders in another outing that the Fund had commenced the payment of allowances to sponsored scholars who are stranded abroad.

His intervention has gone a long way to save the scholars from a precarious situation and save the image of the country. Before the intervention, some of the sponsored scholars resorted to odd jobs to survive. Many of the scholars could no longer concentrate on their research work.

The Fund has effected payment to over 300 scholars studying in various countries. The process for payment is on-going.