Acen Tasks Consulting Engineers On Professionalism

The body of registered independent private engineering consultancy firms in Nigeria, the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) has challenged consulting engineers in the country to always abide by the professional ethics in the discharge of their duties.

ACEN President, Engr. Charles ‘Yele Akindayomi, gave the charge on Thursday while speaking at the 2019 Extra-ordinary General Meeting and Seminar of the organization in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Akindayomi stated that it is the responsibility of consulting engineers to ensure that the design and construction of our national infrastructural assets are carried out in line with international best practices

He said: “I am glad that we are holding this event for the first time in Port Harcourt. Our EGM is a one-day event packaged to enable members interact with key stakeholders, the government during the seminar section as well as ourselves during the extra-ordinary general meeting.

“Our conference always gives us the opportunity to evaluate and discuss and understand our role in the construction industry. We also use this opportunity to send out message to government on how its policies have affected our profession.

“There is no gainsaying that the sustainability of our nation’s infrastructural development will ensure a steady growth for the economy.

“As consulting engineers, we must ensure that the design and construction of our national infrastructural assets are carried out in line with international best practices and with standards that are suitable for our environment.

“The responsibility of this enormous task belongs to us regardless of who is engaged to do the job.”

Akindayomi stated that one of the fundamental objectives of ACEN is to ensure that the highest level of technical competence and business ethics are brought to bear on the practice of the profession in Nigeria.

In his paper presentation, Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, said the primary function of the agency is to monitor roads across the country.

Rafindadi listed some of the causes of road failure to include, poor engineering, poor construction, over-loading of traffic and poor maintenance culture.