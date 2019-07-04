ACOMIN Holds Advocacy Focused Media Meeting On Malaria Elimination In Kaduna

The umbrella body of civil society organizations working towards the total elimination of malaria in Nigeria, formerly known as Association of Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition, (ACOMIN) Kaduna State Chapter has engaged the media and other relevant stakeholders in the collaborative efforts against the elimination of malaria in the state.

The meeting tagged: Advocacy Focused Media meeting is aimed at sensitizing the media on the project, challenges, strategies and solutions and also for them (media) to assist in the quest for increased funding for malaria intervention in the State and Nigeria at large.

Speaking during the program, ACOMIN, Kaduna State program officer, Nicodemus Ogidi said the Global fund for ATM is currently running a grant for malaria, which started in 2018 and will be rounding up by 2020, adding that the grant is being implemented through a consortium that is led by the Catholic Relief Services, and ACOMIN has been engaged to implement the Civil Society Organizations and Community component, and further coordinate efforts of community based organizations on oversight,advocacy, and accountability at the community, Local Government Area, and state level.

He said, the CSOs under this grant are focused on Accountability and Advocacy, and this will be implemented in the thirteen GF Malaria States which include Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Ogun, Osun and Delta States, he disclosed.

The Global Fund is currently funding malaria interventions in thirteen states. Other partners are The Malaria Presidential Initiative, also working in thirteen states whilst efforts are in progress to bring on board, a Consortium of the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank to help cover the gaps in malaria financing in Nigeria.

Kaduna State technical Officer malaria consortium,Dr Firima Augustine during his presentation said that the medical workers should first test fever before treatment, to also provide adequate information to ensure effective use and prevention of malaria.

The National coordinator ACOMIN, Ayo Ipinmoye urged the traditional leaders to monitor community members to make sure that they make good use of the treated mosquito net and not for fishing as some do in most cases.

He said, ACOMIN is the National Network of Civil Society Organizations working on the prevention, treatment and mitigation of the impact of malaria, and the promotion of immunization and better nutrition in Nigeria.

Although Malaria has a significant impact on the people and economy of Nigeria, it is treatable, preventable and curatorial, hence with concerted efforts, no child, pregnant woman or adult should be allowed to die of malaria ever again, adding that strategic intervention efforts in place to help reduce malaria burden.

“If the fight to eliminate malaria in Nigeria would succeed, significant funding needs to be dedicated towards the efforts. In this regard, Nigeria recently renewed its funding commitments, pledging to make malaria an issue of national priority.