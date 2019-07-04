WORLD
Afghan Forces Kill 17 Militants In Eastern Province
No fewer than 17 militants loyal to the Taliban were killed and five others wounded following a clearance operation in Qarabagh district of the eastern Ghazni province in Afghanistan, an official said Thursday.
Afghan special force launched the anti insurgent operation in Moshaki area of Qarabagh district on Wednesda.
It was to strengthen security of the Kabul-Kandahar highway passing through the restive Ghazni province and at least 17 militants were killed and five wounded, Aref Nuri, the provincial governor’s spokesman said.
Huge quantity of arms and ammunition as well as four motorcycles were confiscated during the mop up, according to the official.
Taliban militants have not commented on the incident so far.
