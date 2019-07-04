WORLD
Anti-graft: Stepson Of Former Malaysian PM Najib Arrested
Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak, arrested by the country’s anti-corruption body on Thursday would be charged for alleged money laundering.
Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) head Latheefa Koya confirmed Riza’s arrest.
He added that he will be brought to court to face charges on Friday under the country’s Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.
Riza, who is a film producer, was alleged to have received several hundred million U.S. dollars siphoned from state investment fund I Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to finance films including The Wolf of Wall Street.
He is also alleged to have used part of the funds to purchase several properties in the United States.
Najib is on trial for dozens of corruption charges involving billions of ringgit from 1MDB while his wife Rosmah Mansor is also facing multiple charges.
Several other top members of the former ruling party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) have also been slapped with numerous corruption charges after losing power in the country’s national polls in May 2018.
Particularly, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Najib’s former deputy.
