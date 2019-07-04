Anxiety Grips Osun Residents As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Friday

Fear and anxiety have gripped residents of Osun state, especially the camps of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress ahead Friday’s Supreme Court judgement on the last governorship election won by the APC candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the Osun 2018 Governorship Election Tribunal.

The tribunal had on March 22 declared Adeleke as the winner of the election, but the judgment was later upturned by the Appeal Court on May 9.

Since the decision of the Apex Court is the final, the concerned political parties despite court representations have embarked on measures that could trigger favourable judgement which included fervent prayers from all religious quarters.

However, the two camps have affirmed their confidence in the judiciary and were also optimistic that they would carry the day.

Speaking Thursday, the South West zonal secretary of PDP, Rev. Bunni Jenyo said the evidence on ground proved that their candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke actually won the election.

According to him, PDP does not believe in technicality but reality, adding that he has confidence in the judiciary and that the judgement will favour his party.

Also speaking, the Director of Publicity Research and Strategy of APC in Osun, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi said Oyetola won the election legitimately adding that the judiciary would today gave credence to his assertion.

He noted that the judgement of the Court of Appeal that upturned the verdict of the tribunal is a clear indication that judgement will go their way today.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye called for calm among the people saying Osun people should see themselves as one and united to move the state forward.

He noted that violence cannot change the judgement delivered while whosoever allows himself to be used to cause trouble will face the wrath of the law individually.

The state Police Command, said security has been beefed up in the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of today’s judgment.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro, told newsmen that the police was fully prepared for the outcome of the judgment.

“Officers have been placed on red alert and are pro-active to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.

“We will, however, want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation,” she said.

Police patrol vehicles loaded with policemen were seen patrolling major streets of the state capital to let the people know that police is combat ready for any form of action that could jeopardize the peace of the state.