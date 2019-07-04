Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ayade’s industrialization policy a model for African leaders -UNIDO 

Published

1 min ago

on

The United Nations Industrial Development Organistion (UNIDO) Regional Director to ECOWAS and Nigerian regional office, Dr. Jean Bakole, has described the industrialization policy of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State as a model for Africa.
Bakole who was  in Calabar, the state capital on a courtesy visit to the governor said he was impressed by Ayade’s effort at industrializing the state, noting that the governor’s vision was in tandem with that of UNIDO for Africa.
“I think I have been to 44 African countries and my last posting was in Ethiopia. What I saw here in Cross River is exactly what the Ethiopian government is doing. Two years ago, I went to the garment factory in Ethiopia and what I saw at the Ethiopian garment factory is exactly what the Governor is doing here,” he said.
Commending Ayade’s determination to diversify Cross River’s economy through industrialisation, the UNIDO boss said committed leadership breeds success: “We just visited a number of industrial initiatives, including the garment factory, integrated Agro industries,  pharmaceutical factory. It is absolutely impressive to see this kind of innovative projects which shows clearly that when a leader is committed everything can be done.”
Bakole expressed the optimism that the federal government would find a way to assist the state to fully actualise its industrialisation goals.
He pledged UNIDO’s readiness to partner and support Cross River.
“If the Governor continues like this, and gets the support at the federal level, this state is going to be the mirror of innovative industrial development activity in the country.
“I will like to encourage it and I will like to on behalf of UNIDO clearly indicate that we are going to partner with the governor, we are going to support him, we are going to mobilize a number of investors because to do this kind of investment, we have to recognize that without it, we cannot move ahead but we need a very good management and I think His Excellency shows that he has a vision.”
The UNIDO Regional Director maintained that Governor Ayade’s industrialisation policy will go a long way to addressing issues of poverty and unemployment.
“I can see his commitment to move ahead with the development  agenda of the state to address the issues of poverty, to provide  jobs for youths and ensure better life for the people of Cross River and also to support  the development of the entire nation of Nigeria,” he said.
Caption: Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade (L) with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Regional Director to ECOWAS and Nigeria Regional Office, Dr. Jean Bankole (R), during a courtesy call on the Governor, in Government House Calabar. Yesterday.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Ayade’s industrialization policy a model for African leaders -UNIDO 

The United Nations Industrial Development Organistion (UNIDO) Regional Director to ECOWAS and Nigerian regional office, Dr. Jean Bakole, has described...
NEWS5 mins ago

Plots Against Amaechi Futile -Apc Chieftian

A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described alleged plots against former Minister of Transportation,...
NEWS5 mins ago

14.3m Nigerians Are Drug Users – UNODC

An approximately 14.3 million Nigerians are said to be drug users, according to a survey conducted by the United Nations...
NEWS22 mins ago

Magu Warns Youths Against Crimes

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned  Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
NEWS22 mins ago

Obaseki okays N100m to 40 entrepreneurs in Edo, as Facebook, FATE train SMEs

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100m from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2bn credit...
NEWS34 mins ago

Reps Deputy Speaker Tasks NUJ To Flush Out Quacks 

The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase has urged the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to flush out quacks out of the...
NEWS39 mins ago

Our Strategies  Are  Working – Security Chiefs

The nation’s security chiefs have   declared that the strategies they had deployed to fight insecurity in the country were working....
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: