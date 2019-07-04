NEWS
Ayade’s industrialization policy a model for African leaders -UNIDO
The United Nations Industrial Development Organistion (UNIDO) Regional Director to ECOWAS and Nigerian regional office, Dr. Jean Bakole, has described...
Plots Against Amaechi Futile -Apc Chieftian
A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described alleged plots against former Minister of Transportation,...
14.3m Nigerians Are Drug Users – UNODC
An approximately 14.3 million Nigerians are said to be drug users, according to a survey conducted by the United Nations...
Magu Warns Youths Against Crimes
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
Obaseki okays N100m to 40 entrepreneurs in Edo, as Facebook, FATE train SMEs
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100m from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2bn credit...
Reps Deputy Speaker Tasks NUJ To Flush Out Quacks
The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase has urged the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to flush out quacks out of the...
Our Strategies Are Working – Security Chiefs
The nation’s security chiefs have declared that the strategies they had deployed to fight insecurity in the country were working....
