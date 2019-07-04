FOOTBALL
Bayern Munich Legend Robben Announces Retirement
The 35-year-old winger left Bayern Munich this summer after his contract expired and had been linked with a return to former clubs Groningen and PSV as well as a move to MLS.
But the former Netherlands international has instead called time on a glittering career that saw him win league titles in Netherlands, England, Spain and Germany and reach a World Cup final.
“I have been thinking a lot over the past few weeks,” he said in a press release. “As everyone knows, I took the time to make an informed decision about my future after my last Bayern Munich match. And I decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player.
“It is without doubt the hardest decision I have had to make in my career. A decision where heart and mind collided.
“The love for the game and the conviction that you can still handle the whole world, as opposed to the reality that not everything runs the way you want and you are no longer the 16-year-old boy who had no idea what an injury meant.
“At the moment I am fit and healthy and as a fan of many other sports I would like to keep it that way for the future. I will therefore stop definitively, but it is good that way.”
Robben rose through the Groningen youth system to make his debut at the age of 16 and was named the club’s player of the year i his maiden season with the first-team.
After a second impressive campaign with the northern club, PSV lured him to Eindhoven, where he spent two seasons and won an Eredivisie title before Chelsea bought him in 2004 for around €18 million (£12m).
Playing under Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, Robben won the Premier League and League Cup twice and lifted the FA Cup.
A move to Real Madrid followed in 2007, partnering Robben with fellow Netherlands stars Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wesley Sneijder. While they won La Liga in his first season, Robben departed after his second season at the Santiago Bernabeu, heading to Bayern.
In his 10 years with the Bavarian giants, Robben made 309 appearances and scored 144 goals he helped them to eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokals, the Champions League and a UEFA Super Cup.
MOST READ
Couples, One Other Die, As Passengers Bus Plunges Into River In Ogun
A couple whose identities were yet to be confirmed were among the three persons confirmed dead in an accident which...
Mix Reaction In Sokoto Over Suspension Of RUGA
Mix reactions has continued to greet the suspension of RUGA policy initiated and suspended by the president Muhammadu Buhari led...
ICPC, AMCON Partner To Recover N4.9tr Assets
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) have resolved to partner...
Ayade’s industrialization policy a model for African leaders -UNIDO
The United Nations Industrial Development Organistion (UNIDO) Regional Director to ECOWAS and Nigerian regional office, Dr. Jean Bakole, has described...
Plots Against Amaechi Futile -Apc Chieftian
A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described alleged plots against former Minister of Transportation,...
14.3m Nigerians Are Drug Users – UNODC
An approximately 14.3 million Nigerians are said to be drug users, according to a survey conducted by the United Nations...
Magu Warns Youths Against Crimes
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS14 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS5 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS14 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS20 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Miyetti Allah Backs Suspension Of Ruga Settlements Policy
- NEWS14 hours ago
Gombe, 5 Others To Get $100m USAID Grant