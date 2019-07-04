Benue Tanker Explosion, One Too Many

At the last count, 45 persons, including a pregnant woman and two children, have been reported killed in the petrol tanker explosion in Ahumbe Village, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State. Also caught up in the ensuing inferno were 101 others who were said to have sustained serious injuries. This is not the first time a fuel-laden tanker is falling and exploding and it may not likely be the last time for the simple reason that Nigerians do not learn from earlier experiences of such accidents.

Explosions from petrol tankers and burst oil pipelines have become commonplace in the country. The tragedies that result from them have not as yet discouraged locals from romancing with death because that is what it amounts to when they unconscionably try to scoop spilt petroleum products. The details of what happened recently in Benue State follows a pattern which ordinarily ought to discourage people from going close to spilt products. In such situations, all that is required for deaths to occur is just a spark, no matter how flimsy.

In the case of burst oil pipes, they are a consequence of deliberate acts of vandalism when criminals throw caution to the wind in an effort to steal the products by sabotaging oil installations, in this instance, pipelines conveying the product to designated depots. Also, the motive is the same in what follows when a tanker is involved in an accident, and the people move to help themselves – it is to steal.

There may be the temptation to blame poverty for the risks the locals take on such occasions. But this newspaper insists that such runs contrary to the grains of morality that demands that accident scenes should attract help from people not robbing the victims. It is also possible that other factors may be blamed for the development such as the nature of the roads, the road worthiness or lack of it as it affects the vehicles and the state of mind of the driver who is likely to have been on the road for a long time with the tendency not to be in full control of the vehicle.

Any of these or a combination of all of them do create conditions that can lead to accidents. Again, we emphasise that whatever caused the accident is not important and therefore cannot, in our opinion, be a justification for anyone wanting to steal from an accident scene.

Beyond that, we are compelled to argue that security agencies, especially the Police, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps are not doing enough to prevent the deaths from occurring. They must be advised to up their ante. When such accidents occur, even if it is in a remote village, often, good citizens demonstrate the presence of mind to alert them about the accident, assuming they are not near enough to the scene. On receiving such alerts, they are expected to swing into action, cordon off the area, divert traffic and make sure that no one gets close enough to take such deadly risk. There is no proof that the agencies make any of these efforts to be proactive in a manner that will prevent the inferno and the attendant dead toll that is usually high.

It is our conjecture that the school of thought that claims that Nigerians are beginning to lose their humanity may be founded after all. And to that extent, death has ceased to evoke that feeling of bereavement and sympathy. That said, it is also important to point out that the nature of the roads needs to be addressed in a manner that will reduce the chances of accidents. Just as we think that it is about time the government revived the rail system so as to be able to transport such sensitive products safely.

We are disturbed by the number of people who die or are injured when such accidents occur. In other climes a high-powered probe will be instituted by the authorities to unravel what happened and after that, take precaution against a repeat. Here in Nigeria, who cares? The figures are merely bandied in the media for some time and they end up as statistics and archival materials for the relevant government agencies. We vehemently reject that kind of attitude that demeans the human person in the country. The accidents and the incidents that follow keep repeating themselves because no one is ever punished for the lapses that lead to the tragedies. And until measures are put in place to hold someone to account, scenes like the one that has just occured in Benue State will continue to give rise to waste of human lives.