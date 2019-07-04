CBN Has Provided $3.6bn For Fuel Importation For Marketers – NNPC

The chief operating officer, Downstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Henry Ikem-Obih, yesterday debunked claims by petroleum products marketers that lack of access to foreign exchange was responsible for their inability to import fuel into the country.

The corporation also stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided foreign exchange valued at about $3.6 billion to oil marketers for the importation of petroleum products into the country.

Speaking at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG), Mr. Ikem-Obih, said records of the foreign exchange intervention fund rolled out by the CBN and managed by the NNPC, showed applications for $7.2 billion worth of foreign exchange, noting that about half of the applications got funding.

The scheme was introduced by the federal government in 2017 to provide easy access to foreign exchange for fuel import. It came into effect following the free fall of the naira against major international currencies, especially the dollar. The naira had dropped to about N500 to the dollar during the period.

Ikem-Obih added that all applications for foreign exchange for the importation of premium motor spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, through the intervention scheme got funding, while the scheme helped the country to save $1.7 billion.

He said, “On access to foreign exchange, FX, I think the truth is that the forex intervention scheme which was rolled out by CBN and co- managed by the NNPC has been extremely successful.

“Since that scheme was set up, we have received applications from marketers for $7.2 billion worth of FX. And the estimated savings from that whole exercise is $1.7 billion because of the difference in the way the CBN managed the scheme themselves and brought in NNPC, which also brought market knowledge and that was why we were able to potentially save that much.

“In terms of actual disbursement, about 50 per cent of the applications got funding. But the truth is that the FX that came through that scheme especially for PMS got potential funding for majority of the applicants and FX was available to the marketers. However, applications that came in for Automotive Gasoline Oil, AGO, Household Kerosene, HHK, Aviation Turbine Kerosene, ATK also got forex at 305 to a dollar.”