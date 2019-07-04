NEWS
Couple, One Other Die As Passengers Bus Plunges Into River Ogun
A couple whose identities were yet to be confirmed were among the three persons confirmed dead in an accident which occurred along the ever busy Lagos – Benin – Ore expressway on Thursday.
11 others were also critically injured in the accident, which occurred around 11a.m at the Ijebu – Ososa multiple bridge, outbound Ijebu – Ode when a fully loaded 14-seater commercial passengers’ bus plunged into the river with all on board.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the passengers bus, which registration number could not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report, had taken off from Ijebu – Ode garage with all the 14 Lagos bound passengers, before it plunged into the river at Ijebu – Ososa axis of the expressway.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said the driver of the ill-fated passengers bus lost control of the vehicle before it finally plunged into the river.
“I learnt the commercial bus was travelling to Lagos from Ijebu-Ode and it suddenly developed steering rack problem. But instead of the driver to park the bus to find a way of resolving the problem he decided to manage the bus to Lagos.
“The passengers in the vehicle had complained bitterly to him to stop the vehicle and do needful but he would not listen to them”.
Akinbiyi however, explained that it took the collection efforts of the TRACE personnel, the police and offivials of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) before all the victims could be evacuated from the river.
While the injured victims were taken to a nearest private hospital in Ijebu – Ode, Akinbiyi also said that corpses of the dead victims have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ijebu – Ode.
MOST READ
Couple, One Other Die As Passengers Bus Plunges Into River Ogun
A couple whose identities were yet to be confirmed were among the three persons confirmed dead in an accident which...
Reps Urge NEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Kano Flood Victims
The House of Representative has called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for flood...
House Leadership: PDP Moves To Sanction Elumelu, Oke Others
***As NWC Summons them today Indications have emerged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to wield the big...
Court Jails 6 Fraudsters In Ibadan
A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has sentenced six internet fraudsters to four months imprisonment for internet...
NSCDC Personnel Set To Undergo Psychological Test In Kaduna
Over 1900 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), comprising officers and men are mobilized for Psychological...
Ogun Hosts Over 100 Service Providers At Grand Event Exhibition
No fewer than 100 event service providers, drawn from across the six South West states will be participating at the...
Court Admits Forensic Reports Against Danish Accused Of Murdering Wife, Daughter
Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere has admitted five forensic reports made by a...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS17 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS8 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS16 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta
- NEWS23 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Miyetti Allah Backs Suspension Of Ruga Settlements Policy
- NEWS16 hours ago
Gombe, 5 Others To Get $100m USAID Grant
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Rejects More 17 Bills, Assents 9 Others