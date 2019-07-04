NEWS
Couples, One Other Die, As Passengers Bus Plunges Into River In Ogun
A couple whose identities were yet to be confirmed were among the three persons confirmed dead in an accident which occurred along the ever busy Lagos – Benin – Ore expressway yesterday.
11 others were also critically injured in the accident, which occurred around 11a.m at the Ijebu – Ososa multiple bridge, outbound Ijebu – Ode when a fully loaded 14-seater commercial passengers’ bus plunged into the river with all on board.
Leadership correspondent gathered that the passengers bus, which registration number could not be ascertained till the time of filling this report, had taken off from Ijebu – Ode garage with all the 14 Lagos bound passengers, before it plunged into the river at Ijebu – Ososa axis of the expressway.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said the driver of the ill-fated passengers bus lost control of the vehicle before it finally plunged into the river.
“Learnt the commercial bus was travelling to Lagos from Ijebu-Ode was it suddenly developed steering rack problem. But instead of the driver to park the bus to find a way of resolving the problem he decided to manage the bus to Lagos”.
“The passengers in the vehicle had complained bitterly to him to stop the vehicle and do needful but he would not listen to them”.
Akinbiyi however, explained that it took the collection efforts of the TRACE personnel, the police and offivials of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) before all the victims could be evacuated from the river.
While the injured victims were taken to a nearest private hospital in Ijebu – Ode, Akinbiyi also said that corpses of the dead victims have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ijebu – Ode.
