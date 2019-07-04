Connect with us
Court Admits Forensic Reports Against Danish Accused Of Murdering Wife, Daughter

Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere has admitted five forensic reports made by a Forensics scientist, Dr Richard Somiari against a Danish citizen, Peter Nielsen, who was accused of murdering his wife Zainab, and his three-year-old daughter, Petra.

Nielsen was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State government on a two count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The State had told the court that the foreigner, aged 53, allegedly killed his wife and daughter on the 5th of April, 2018 at about 3.45am at their Banana Island Residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos

The foreigner, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, Somiari, who is a prosecution witness in the trial, told the court that he became expert in Crime Scene Processing through online course.

Somiari also informed the judge that he did not attended Florida International University, USA to study Crime Scene Processing but was certified and he became an expert after completing a 60 days programme online from the school.

The witness, who was being cross examined by Nielsen’s counsel, Olasupo Shasore (SAN) that not all the evidential samples taken at the crime scene were tested at the laboratory.

