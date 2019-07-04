Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Court Fixes July 22 To Hear Oando Suit Against SEC

Published

1 min ago

on

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal high court in Lagos on Thursday adjourned the four cases filed by the embattled Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu and some directors of the company against Securities Exchange commission (SEC), challenging their sack till July 22.

On that date, the court will hear all pending preliminary applications and the substantive suit.

Among the pending applications to be heard during vacation, are preliminary objection to determine either the court has jurisdiction to hear and determine the case or not, filed by Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN) on behalf of SEC and an application to consolidate the multiple suits filed on behalf of the defendants, filed by Yele Delano (SAN).

The court also ordered Chief Idigbe to within five days to file his response to the applications, while Delano appearing for Tinubu and others was also given five days after which he must have been served, to file his reply.

However, the proceedings would be conducted by a vacation judge since Justice Faji will be on vacation from  8th July till 13th September, 2019.

Tinubu, and his Deputy, Omamofe Boyo had filed the suit seeking enforcement of their Fundamental Rights to fair hearing and to reverse their sack.

Already Justice Mojisola Olatoregun had granted an order stopped SEC from imposing a fine on Tinubu and carrying out its decision to remove him and his deputy, Omamofe Boyo from being directors of public companies for five years.

The court also restrained Sumonu from acting as Head of Oando’s interim management team, pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

The court had urged parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the motion on notice.

In its preliminary objection, SEC is urging the court to dismiss  the suit  filed by Tinubu and  Boyo on the following grounds of objection.

“Want of subject matter of jurisdiction.

“Non compliance with condition precedent prescribed by the investment and Securities Act, no, 29, 2007 for instituting an action against the respondent.

“Failure to exhaust administrative remedy available to the plaintiffs.

“That the suit as presently constituted is incompetent and an abuse of the process of the court.”

“The Plaintiffs have commenced the action for enforcement of fundamental rights jointly which constitutes a materials breach to the Fundamental rights enforcement rules.

“The entire action is Frivolous, vexations, malicious, tantamount to forum shopping, an abusive use of the processes of the court, with the aim of interfering with the SEC’s discharge of regulatory duties and responsibilities.”

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Court Fixes July 22 To Hear Oando Suit Against SEC

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal high court in Lagos on Thursday adjourned the four cases filed by the embattled...
NEWS1 min ago

Acen Tasks Consulting Engineers On Professionalism

The body of registered independent private engineering consultancy firms in Nigeria, the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) has...
NEWS1 min ago

Nigeria Employers Consultative Association Confirms Death Of President

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) on Thursday confirmed that its President and Chairman of Council, Dr Muhammed Yinusa, is...
NEWS7 mins ago

ACOMIN Holds Advocacy Focused Media Meeting On Malaria Elimination In Kaduna

The umbrella body of civil society organizations working towards the total elimination of malaria in Nigeria, formerly known as Association...
NEWS12 mins ago

Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops successfully repelled fresh attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents, on the 212 Tank...
NEWS13 mins ago

Strike Continue Until Wages Paid – Maritime Workers’ Union

The President, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Adeyanju Adewale, on Thursday said that workers would continue the indefinite strike...
NEWS22 mins ago

CSO Seeks UN, EU’s Intervention Over Zakzaky, Wife’s Health

The Inniative for Conciliation and Right Protection (ICRP) has called on the United Nation (UN), European Union (EU) African Union...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: