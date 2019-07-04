Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Court Stops APC, Others From Obstructing Edo Assembly

Published

1 min ago

on

The Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, yesterday, ordered the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, all defendants, their servants and agents, not to interfere, disrupt or obstruct the constitutional duties of members of the Edo House of Assembly.

In the court documents obtained yesterday, the presiding judge, M. G.  Umar ordered: “that an interim order of injunction is hereby granted restraining the defendants by themselves, their servants, agents, officers or privies from interfering with, obstructing or harassing, in any manner whatsoever, the plaintiffs in the performance of their constitutional duties as the Legislative Arm of the Edo State government pending the hearing and determination of the motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

The court also ordered “That an interim order of injunction is further granted restraining the 1st defendant, his servants, agents, officers or privies from further publishing in any newspaper or other media, any inciting publications concerning the inauguration of the 7thAssembly of the Edo State House Assembly and the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker which took place on 17/6/2019 in the Edo State House of Assembly.”

The court further declared: “That interim order of injunction is also  granted restraining the defendants by themselves, their servants, agents, officers or privies from further committing any act aimed at disparaging  the integrity of the legislative arm of the Edo State Government and/or destabilising the peace, order and good governance of Edo State in general, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

The orders followed prayers in an ex-parte motion of the plaintiffs/applicants Alhaji Yahaya Omogbai, the Clerk Edo State House of Assembly and the Edo State Government, filed on 28th June 2019.

The case was adjourned to 9th October 2019.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Court Stops APC, Others From Obstructing Edo Assembly

The Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, yesterday, ordered the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
NEWS6 hours ago

EdoJobs Expands EdoGIS, Deploys Over 40 Interns To Firms In Edo Central, North

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has expanded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-backed Edo Graduate Internship and Apprenticeship Scheme (EdoGIS)...
NEWS6 hours ago

Sex Toy Shop Attack: Obi Scolds Senator

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February 23, Presidential election Mr. Peter Obi expressed grave...
NEWS6 hours ago

Oyetola Pledges Support For Osun Farmers

Osun State governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the transformation of the agricultural sector. Speaking at...
NEWS6 hours ago

 Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady

Senator Ishaku Abbo wept and apologised to the family of the lady he slapped at the asked store. The PDP...
NEWS6 hours ago

Obaseki Orders Audit Of Flooded Communities, Removal Of Structures On Water Path

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has directed that all communities impacted by the recent flooding in the state be...
NEWS6 hours ago

4 Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Death

Four Vietnamese were on Wednesday sentenced to death for trafficking over 3.4 kilogrammes of heroin. Vietnam News Agency reported on...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: