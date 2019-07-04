CSO Seeks UN, EU’s Intervention Over Zakzaky, Wife’s Health

The Inniative for Conciliation and Right Protection (ICRP) has called on the United Nation (UN), European Union (EU) African Union (AU), the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to intervene quickly on the deteriorating health condition of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah.

A statement jointly signed by Dr Yahaya Abubakar, Barr Geoffery Netochukwu, Comrade Godwin Ekoja, Barrister Bala Hassan, Comrade Ahmad S Isa and Prince Adelaja Adeoye, ICRP said the international organizations and the parliament must ensure that the Buhari’s led administration come out clear and explain to Nigerians the reason behind thebunconstitutional act against Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife.

“Our advise to Mr President Muhammadu Buhari is that the current state of health of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah is a medical emergency issue and should be dealt with immediately by handing them over to their family members so that they can be treated in a good quality healthcare facility outside the country as their doctors stated.”

“Their state of health has been deteriorating due to the negligence and untimely interventions, caused by the unnecessarily restricted nature of their access to medical care for for nearly four years.”

“We love our dear country Nigeria, we will not like any situation that will lead to the death of Sheikh Zakzaky in the hands of the Nigerian authorities. All citizens have rights to life and health. This means nobody, including the government, can deprive them of that right. It also means the government should take appropriate measures to safeguard life of all people by making laws to protect any one whose life is at risk.”

“This is part of their right to life provided by the law. This is a fundamental right of every citizen under section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN),1999 as amended and article 4 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap.A10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004.

On a final note, it is mandatory for Mr president to act immediately,” the group said.