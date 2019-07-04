NEWS
CTA Recommends Credible Parties Primaries As Key To Credible Polls
Stakeholders at a round table event organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy on Thursday agreed that transparent political parties election is key to future credible polls in the country.
The roundtable had representatives from the Army, Police, Navy, INEC, NSCDC and CSOs.
Speaking during the event, CTA executive director, Faith Nwadishi said the roundable is part of the Centre’s attempt of charting a pathway for stakeholders to look at their role in the substance of the nation’s electoral reforms, looking back at the 2019 elections.
She recalled that in April, the CTA presented her election report where stakeholders discussed the different aspects of the report and on 6th of May it held a similar meeting with the political parties at the end of which the chairmen 75 political parties passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of INEC for the conduct of the 2019 elections.
She said, “Just a few days ago about 60 out of the 73 presidential candidates passed a vote of confidence on the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu led INEC so also have some other groups. This in our opinion is laudable considering the various challenges that the electoral umpire had to deal with in discharging their duties during the last election.”
She said though, the 2019 General Elections have come and gone, however, as critical stakeholders, civil society groups must continue to review, appraise the outcomes, mistakes made, the successes, lessons learnt and of course rejig the process for the forth-coming elections and the 2023 general elections which is about 1,200 days away.
She said, “May I, once again remind us that we are all major stakeholder in the electoral process and indeed have very vital roles to play in the electoral process. The conversation that we are going to have today is expected to transcend beyond elections alone but should be woven around the entire electoral process starting from the roles of citizens, the roles of the Election Management Board, the roles of the security agencies and every other strip of agencies, MDAs , CSOs, citizens and the media.
“This roundtable affords us the opportunity to present hard copies of our final report, interact with stakeholders to genuinely fashion out a way forward by looking at the key highpoints and coming up with recommendations for the upcoming elections, especially those of Kogi and Bayelsa which will happen on the 16th of November, 2019. Keep in mind also that there will elections in Edo, Anambra, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun before the 2023 election.
Also speaking during the event INEC commissioner, Mohammed Haruna said the Commission has been doing a review of the 2019 with a view to making recommendation for future polls.
He said issues such as continuous voters registrations (CVR), issues de-registration of political parties have been discussed.
