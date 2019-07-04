BUSINESS
DisCos Attribute System Collapses To TCN’s Unprotected Equipment
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has attributed the continuous system collapses being recorded on the national grid to “poor transmission network protection” of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s equipment.
Last weekend the nation witnessed the ninth grid system collapses this year. TCN, while announcing the system collapse said the incident occurred at 9.10am, blaming it on high voltage following massive drop of load by the electricity distribution companies.
A statement issued by the spokesman of the umbrella body of 10 power Distribution Companies (DisCos), Bar. Sunday Oduntan, said the DisCos regretted the unfortunate accident that occurred on Sunday, 30, June, 2019, at the TCN substation in Benin City, leaving Nigeria in darkness for hours.
“The DisCos remain available to offer their technical assistance to TCN, to ensure that our valued customers do not remain in darkness,” ANED stated.
It said the failure of the TCN Benin Substation on Sunday was the second of such occurrence in the same city within a year. It reported the trend of burnt transmission stations and failed transmission substation incidents in Lagos, Calabar, Abuja, Enugu and Onitsha as at May 8, 2019, due to inadequate transmission protection mechanisms and procedures.
They also expressed displeasure over TCN’s practice of arbitrary load dumping on the DisCos whenever the TCN was having challenges managing energy on its grid, causing a myriad of commercial and technical problems.
The DisCos said these deficiencies of TCN were captured in a July 2017 System Adequacy Report published by the Independent System Operator, a section of TCN.
The body said a properly protected transmission system would isolate faults. “Unfortunately, the resultant effect is that we have experienced the ninth (9th) total black out in Nigeria this year (five times in January, once in April, twice in May and once in June), a rate of transmission failure that is in excess of one blackout per month – far beyond any international standard,” it said.
It reported further that over 100 partial and total transmission system collapses have been recorded since the sector privatisation in 2013. “This magnitude of system collapses should not be a regular reality of our country,” it added.
MOST READ
DisCos Attribute System Collapses To TCN’s Unprotected Equipment
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has attributed the continuous system collapses being recorded on the national grid to...
PMB Urges Discos To Brace Up
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja urged Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to work harder in injecting more resources and technical...
CBN Has Provided $3.6bn For Fuel Importation For Marketers – NNPC
The chief operating officer, Downstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Henry Ikem-Obih, yesterday debunked claims by petroleum products marketers...
Senate Seeks Reversal Of 35% Import Duty On Noodles
The Senate yesterday, appealed to the federal government to revert to 35% percent import duty on the importation of soap...
Falana Seeks Lawsuit Against Foreign Banks Keeping Looted Fund
Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the federal government to filed suit against foreign banks keeping...
SEC Reduces Cost, Timelines For Transmission Of Shares
Determined to reduce the quantum of unclaimed dividends in the Nigerian capital market, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has further...
Nigerian Miners Call For Fresh Investments In Mining Sector
President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, has called on state governments, World Bank, NEXIM...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS24 hours ago
Osun: We Are Confident Of Victory At S’Court–PDP
- NEWS22 hours ago
FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board
- NEWS14 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- NEWS15 hours ago
El-Rufai Nominates Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS24 hours ago
CAN Backs Leah Sharibu’s Mother On Claims Against FG In US
- POLITICS10 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS15 hours ago
Atiku Condemns Sen. Abbo’s Alleged Assault