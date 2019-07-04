Connect with us
DisCos Attribute System Collapses To TCN's Unprotected Equipment

Published

1 min ago

on

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has attributed the continuous system collapses being recorded on the national grid to “poor transmission network protection” of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s equipment.

Last weekend the nation witnessed the ninth grid system collapses this year. TCN, while announcing the system collapse said the incident occurred at 9.10am, blaming it on high voltage following massive drop of load by the electricity distribution companies.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the umbrella body of 10 power Distribution Companies (DisCos), Bar. Sunday Oduntan, said the DisCos regretted the unfortunate accident that occurred on Sunday, 30, June, 2019, at the TCN substation in Benin City, leaving Nigeria in darkness for hours.

“The DisCos remain available to offer their technical assistance to TCN, to ensure that our valued customers do not remain in darkness,” ANED stated.

It said the failure of the TCN Benin Substation on Sunday was the second of such occurrence in the same city within a year. It reported the trend of burnt transmission stations and failed transmission substation incidents in Lagos, Calabar, Abuja, Enugu and Onitsha as at May 8, 2019, due to inadequate transmission protection mechanisms and procedures.

They also expressed displeasure over TCN’s practice of arbitrary load dumping on the DisCos whenever the TCN was having challenges managing energy on its grid, causing a myriad of commercial and technical problems.

The DisCos said these deficiencies of TCN were captured in a July 2017 System Adequacy Report published by the Independent System Operator, a section of TCN.

The body said a properly protected transmission system would isolate faults. “Unfortunately, the resultant effect is that we have experienced the ninth (9th) total black out in Nigeria this year (five times in January, once in April, twice in May and once in June),  a rate of transmission failure that is in excess of one blackout per month – far beyond any international standard,” it said.

It reported further that over 100 partial and total transmission system collapses have been recorded since the sector privatisation in 2013. “This magnitude of system collapses should not be a regular reality of our country,” it added.

