Ensure Peace At Quarry Site, Abia Assembly Tells Security Agencies 

Security agencies have been enjoined to enforce the truce reached between two neighbouring communities in Abia and Ebonyi state following a land dispute at Lokpanta Quarry Site in Umunneochi Local Council.

This was sequel to a matter of urgent public importance raised yesterday during plenary by the member representing Umunneochi State Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon Okey Igwe.

The 24-member House gave the directive following the death of one Ikechukwu Festus Orji which arose during an altercation between members of the communities at the site.

The House, which condemed the dispute and the result, sued for peace between the communities pending the resolution of the matter by the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

In a bid to ascertain the cause of the despute, the House has set up a 5-man adhoc committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu to enquire into it.

The committee, which has Hon Kelechi Onuzurike, Hon Chukwudi Apugo, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, and Hon Emeka Okoroafor as members is expected to submit its report in two weeks.

In a similar development, the House has set up another 5-man adhoc committee to investigate the high rate of abandoned uncompleted housing estate projects across the state.

This followed another matter of public importance raised the same day, by the member representing Ikwuano State Constituency in the House, Hon Stanley Nwabuisi.

Speaking during plennary, Nwabuisi, who decried the rate of the abandonment of the projects, added that most of them had become hide-outs for hoodlums and other criminal activities.

Members of the committee are Hon Solomon Akpulonu (chairman), Hon Abraham Oba, Hon Chijioke Chukwu, Hon Emeka Okoroafor, and Hon Jerry Uzorsike.