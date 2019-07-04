Fulham FC Arrives Nigeria To Support Soccer Star Project With Siasia

The renowned England Premiership international, Fulham Football Club will be arriving Nigeria for the first time to support the 60 Goals Soccer Star project in a tour across states in Nigeria, which includes Akwa Ibom, Abia, Anambra, FCT, Abuja, Plateau and Sokoto states from the 5th to 10th July, 2019.

According to a statement by the organising team of 60goals Soccer Star Project and Fulham FC Team and made available to LEADERSHIP, the duo organisation will be engaging in a series of meetings with Government and corporate agencies on youth development programmes so as to objectively provide opportunities for the exploration of grassroot and professional footballer players.

The initiative behind the talent search by soccer star project with Samson Siasia will commence the search for football talents who can join the European League in an automatic sign up contract deal.

The Soccer Star initiative is dedicated to showcasing local Nigeria talents that will be exposed to opportunities, so as to obtain the assessments of their potentials by professional coaches from Europe and Africa.

According to Jane Ndubuisi, a FIFA licensed Agent, CEO of the 60Goals Global, and National Coordinator of Soccer Star Project Nigeria, the trial and talent hunt will be held in thirteen states of the federation. The exercise is designed to establish the players of ability, skill, speed and athletism. The project would be conducted both at zonal levels, before the final stage where the best talents would be selected for endorsement and contract deals signups.