Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

Fulham FC Arrives Nigeria To Support Soccer Star Project With Siasia

Published

1 min ago

on

The renowned England Premiership international, Fulham Football Club will be arriving Nigeria for the first time to support the 60 Goals Soccer Star project in a tour across states in Nigeria, which includes Akwa Ibom, Abia, Anambra, FCT, Abuja, Plateau and Sokoto states from the 5th to 10th July, 2019.

According to a statement by the organising team of 60goals Soccer Star Project and Fulham FC Team and made available to LEADERSHIP, the duo organisation will be engaging in a series of meetings with Government and corporate agencies on youth development programmes so as to objectively provide opportunities for the exploration of grassroot and professional footballer players.

The initiative behind the talent search by soccer star project with Samson Siasia will commence the search for football talents who can join the European League in an automatic sign up contract deal.

The Soccer Star initiative is dedicated to showcasing local Nigeria talents that will be exposed to opportunities, so as to obtain the assessments of their potentials by professional coaches from Europe and Africa.

According to Jane Ndubuisi, a FIFA licensed Agent, CEO of the 60Goals Global, and National Coordinator of Soccer Star Project Nigeria, the trial and talent hunt will be held in thirteen states of the federation. The exercise is designed to establish the players of ability, skill, speed and athletism. The project would be conducted both at zonal levels, before the final stage where the best talents would be selected for endorsement and  contract deals signups.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Russia Submersible Fire ‘Was In Battery Compartment’

Russia says the main cause of the deadly incident on board a submersible which killed 14 crew on Monday was...
NEWS15 mins ago

Aiteo Earmarks $5bn To Increase Crude Production, Targets 250,000b/d

Nigerian energy giant, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, yesterday, announced plans to inject over $5 billion investments in its...
NEWS17 mins ago

Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats

There is palpable tension in the chamber of the House of Representatives as the factional minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda without...
NEWS25 mins ago

Sokoto Youths Set 9-Point Agenda, Demand Inclusion In Governance

A coalition of youth groups seeking for viable progressive developments in Sokoto state has proffered nine- point agenda to pursue...
NEWS28 mins ago

DisCos Attributes System Collapses To TCN’s Unprotected Equipment

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) have attributed the continuous system collapses being recorded on the national grid to...
BUSINESS31 mins ago

BMW, Daimler To Team Up On Automated Driving

Some 1,200 developers at BMW and Daimler will team up to develop automated driving technology. The companies, Germany’s two biggest...
POLITICS34 mins ago

BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary

Members of the forum of President Muhammadu Buhari Support Organization (BSO) have endorsed the candidature of Arc. Waziri Bulama for...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: