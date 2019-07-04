 Ganduje Re-appoints Col. Malami  As DG Special Services

Colonel Abubakar Malami (rtd) has been re-appointed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, as Director General Special Services, Government House, Kano. The appointment is with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Malam Abba Anwar and made available to Leadership in Kano.

Governor Ganduje saluted the DG for his immense contributions towards the improvement of security in the state, in the last administration of the governor, from 2015 to 2019.

“He played an important role in managing the security situation in collaboration with other security agencies in the state. For that and other initiatives he introduced in my first tenure in office, warrant for his re-appointment,” he said.

He further explained that, “His professional touch to his assigned responsibilities shows his commitment to his work .”

Governor Ganduje called on him to continue with the responsive commitment he started with from the governor’s first tenure in office.