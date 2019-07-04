NEWS
Ganduje Re-appoints Col. Malami As DG Special Services
Colonel Abubakar Malami (rtd) has been re-appointed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, as Director General Special Services,...
IPCR Constitutes Committee For Celebration Of Int’l Peace Day
The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPRC) said on Thursday that it had constituted a committee for the forthcoming...
IMF To Consider Congo Republic Bailout On July 11
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board will weigh a long-delayed bailout plan for Congo Republic on July 11, according...
SDP Supports Gbajabiamila On Choice Of Principal Minority Officers
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has thrown its weight behind the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila,...
Saudi Arabia’s new ambassadors to the United States and the United Kingdom have taken up their posts after several months’...
IBEDC Signs MoU With 7 MAPs
The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) to...
