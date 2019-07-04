NEWS
Heavy Rainstorm Destroys Over 40 Houses In Kebbi
Heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds has destroyed over forty houses and a secondary school in Shiko village of Dandi local government area of Kebbi State.
The incident which left over 40 households displaced in the village occurred on Monday when heavy rain with strong wind blew up the houses and rendered the victims helpless in the rain.
The council Chairman of Dandi local government area, Alhaji Garba Salihu while fielding questions from newsmen in his office confirmed the incident.
He said as soon as he received the report of disaster, he rushed to the area to see the extent of the damage caused by the storm.
“Immediately I received the report, I rushed to the area to see what happen and commiserated with the victims.
“It was a sad scene because family members, over 40 households displaced by the the heavy rain, even the roofing of the village secondary school in the area was gone”, he lamented.
The council Chairman further explained that his council assisted the victims with some cash and immediately compiled the list of the affected victims and send to the state government for assistance through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).
He appealed to the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to come to the aid of the victims in order to alleviate their sufferings.
Speaking on the matter also, the village head of Shiko, Yahaya Ibrahim (Gudutegan Shiko) appealed to both the state and federal government to come to the aid of the victims in his area as according to him they have no shelter to stay with their families.
One of the victims, Attahiru Musa while appealing for assistance from government said his 2 wives and 12 children have no shelter.
