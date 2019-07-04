WORLD
Historic Peace On The Korean Peninsula As Trump Steps Into North Korea
… American president and North Korean leader revive talks
…JPKP hails 3rd Summit
At the end of G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, American President Donald Trump headed to Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Panmoonjeom in South Korea, from where he entered North Korea to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an historical landmark visit.
At the border, a zone separating South and North Koreas, with President Trump was South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a visit described by American President to have a handshake with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
At the DMZ, the two Presidents, Trump and Moon addressed both the South Korean and American troops for their gallantry and commended them for their work at the border.
The border meeting which was supposed to be mere handshake turned out to be a third summit between Presidents Trump of America and Kim Jong Un and with President Moon from South Korea in attendance.
Meanwhile, the Journalists for Peace in Korean Peninsula (JPKP) Nigeria, has commended and hailed the outcome of the third summit in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) aimed at achieving everlasting peace in the Korean Peninsula.
The group at the end of its meeting in Kaduna on July 2, 2019 welcomed the decision of President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un of North Korea to revive the stalled talks on denuclearization and to kick-start the working level talks over the issue in few weeks’ time.
According to JPKP, it was gladden by the development and the historic visit to North Korea at the DMZ by President Donald Trump, saying it was a right move to keep the denuclearization talks alive.
Therefore it urged the South Korean President Moon Jae-in not to be discouraged by detractors who are bent on discontinuing the talks, adding that his role in the whole peace process is highly appreciated, adding that posterity will judge him right as one who made peace possible in Korean Peninsula this year.
JPKP believes that next Inter-Korean summit should be held soon as the fourth Summit between South Korean President Moon and North Korean leader Kim will help sustain and enhance the momentum for peace on the Peninsula.
It is also the belief of JPKP that peace should not elude the Koreans this year whether it is peace before denuclearization or denuclearization before peace, adding that the road to peace should begin at Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) for the benefit of the two countries and the world as a whole, JPKP concluded.
Tajudeen A. Tijjani
Chairman JPKP, Nigeria.
