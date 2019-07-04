House Leadership: PDP Moves To Sanction Elumelu, Oke Others

***As NWC Summons them today

Indications have emerged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to wield the big stick against Hon Ndudi Elumelu and other of its members who have revolted against the party’s choices for the minority seats in the House of Representatives.

This comes as the party leadership have invited them to appear before the National Working Committee (NWC) by 10am today in Abuja.

Besides Elumelu, others invited to appear before the NWC are Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

A party source confided in LEADERSHIP that the party leadership might recommend suspension against them for not just causing the party embarrassment but putting the party in a fix over the matter.

The source who pleaded anonymity, noted that the party leadership had tried to ensure that the matter didn’t escalate beyond what transpired on the floor of the House on Wednesday.

“The party leadership might have no choice than to sanction these lawmakers. The party had been cautious in the way it was addressing the disobedience of its directive by PDP lawmakers during the election for leadership of the National Assembly.

“But with this incident, it is clear that the party has to stamp its authority and ensure discipline because things get any worse.”

When asked if the party suspects that the ruling party APC was behind the crisis, the source said, “it’s too early to say that now. I think it’s mainly a case of ambition taken too far but the party can handle it.”

Another source however confided in LEADERSHIP that Elumelu and his team enjoys the backing of some party chieftains who are bent on checking the influence of a South-south governor of the party.

Recall that the party had set up a committee, under the leadership of former Senate President, Sen Adolphus Wabara, to probe why its members voted against the directive of the party during the election for leadership of the National Assembly last month.

However rising from its emergence meeting, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resolved to summon the following members to a crucial meeting at the party’s national secretariat, on Friday, July 5.

According to a statement from PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, “The members are; Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

“The summon is in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57)(3) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The members are to appear before the members of the National Working Committee at 10 am,” the statement said.