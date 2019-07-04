NEWS
IBEDC Signs MoU With 7 MAPs
The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) to provide prepaid meters to customers across its franchise areas.
Mr John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer of IBEDC, said this in a statement in Ibadan.
Ayodele said that the signing of the agreement would help provide meters to customers in Ibadan, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Kwara and parts of Kogi, Ekiti and Niger.
“The success of MAP is our own success, where there is commitment we are sure to overcome,” he said.
The IBEDC boss said that the new meters that would be rolled out would be of the same quality as the current meters in use.
He listed the the meter providers to include – New Hampshire Capital Limited for Oyo, Ogbomosho, Challenge Business Hubs, Protogy Global Service for Dugbe, Molete, Ojoo and Montan Business Hub.
Others are Tinuten Nigeria Limited for Ikirun, Ile-Ife, Ilesa Business Hub, Computer Warehouse Group Plc for Baboko, Jebba, Omu-Aran Business Hubs, Memmcol for Ota, Sagamu, Sango, Ijebu-Ode Business Hubs and Integrated Resources Limited for Apata, Ijeun, Olumo Business Hubs.
He urged customers to visit the company’s website – www.ibedc.com – or call 09039000065, 09053698850 for more information on the MAP.
MOST READ
IBEDC Signs MoU With 7 MAPs
The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) to...
New Saudi Ambassadors Take Up Posts In Washington, London
Saudi Arabia’s new ambassadors to the United States and the United Kingdom have taken up their posts after several months’...
Russia Submersible Fire ‘Was In Battery Compartment’
Russia says the main cause of the deadly incident on board a submersible which killed 14 crew on Monday was...
Aiteo Earmarks $5bn To Increase Crude Production, Targets 250,000b/d
Nigerian energy giant, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, yesterday, announced plans to inject over $5 billion investments in its...
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
There is palpable tension in the chamber of the House of Representatives as the factional minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda without...
Sokoto Youths Set 9-Point Agenda, Demand Inclusion In Governance
A coalition of youth groups seeking for viable progressive developments in Sokoto state has proffered nine- point agenda to pursue...
DisCos Attributes System Collapses To TCN’s Unprotected Equipment
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) have attributed the continuous system collapses being recorded on the national grid to...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- NEWS9 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS10 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS23 hours ago
Atiku Condemns Sen. Abbo’s Alleged Assault
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
- NEWS16 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS22 hours ago
Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein: The Dubai Royal ‘Hiding In London’