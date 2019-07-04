IBEDC Signs MoU With 7 MAPs

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) to provide prepaid meters to customers across its franchise areas.

Mr John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer of IBEDC, said this in a statement in Ibadan.

Ayodele said that the signing of the agreement would help provide meters to customers in Ibadan, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Kwara and parts of Kogi, Ekiti and Niger.

“The success of MAP is our own success, where there is commitment we are sure to overcome,” he said.

The IBEDC boss said that the new meters that would be rolled out would be of the same quality as the current meters in use.

He listed the the meter providers to include – New Hampshire Capital Limited for Oyo, Ogbomosho, Challenge Business Hubs, Protogy Global Service for Dugbe, Molete, Ojoo and Montan Business Hub.

Others are Tinuten Nigeria Limited for Ikirun, Ile-Ife, Ilesa Business Hub, Computer Warehouse Group Plc for Baboko, Jebba, Omu-Aran Business Hubs, Memmcol for Ota, Sagamu, Sango, Ijebu-Ode Business Hubs and Integrated Resources Limited for Apata, Ijeun, Olumo Business Hubs.

He urged customers to visit the company’s website – www.ibedc.com – or call 09039000065, 09053698850 for more information on the MAP.