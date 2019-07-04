NEWS
ICPC, AMCON Partner To Recover N4.9tr Assets
The AMCON chairman, Dr. Muiz Banire, while speaking during the visit revealed that debts worth N4.9 trillion were being owed the government by numerous entities, and as such they were in the commission to partner with it in order to “rescue the system from impending disaster by recovering the outstanding indebtedness”.
Dr. Banire stated that “out of 12,000 accounts in AMCON, 350 entities owed 80 percent of the N4.9 trillion and the corporation is concerned that it is unable to recover the money, while its lifespan is limited”.
He explained that AMCON was faced with the daunting task of the recovery of government assets but expressed optimism that partnership with ICPC would help in no small measure to alleviate some of the challenges often encountered in recovery.
In his response, ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, expressed his appreciation to the team on the request for collaboration, and pledged the commission’s commitment to partnering with AMCON to achieve its mandate of assets recovery which incidentally was also an important part of ICPC’s work.
He promised that the commission would set up a task team to put the partnership into effect, and that many fraudulent transactions that had taken place would be unraveled and resolved.
Professor Owasanoye further explained to the visitors that ICPC’s three-pronged mandate of enforcement, prevention, education and public enlightenment placed the Commission in a good position to fight systemic and endemic corruption.
MOST READ
ICPC, AMCON Partner To Recover N4.9tr Assets
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) have resolved to partner...
Ayade’s industrialization policy a model for African leaders -UNIDO
The United Nations Industrial Development Organistion (UNIDO) Regional Director to ECOWAS and Nigerian regional office, Dr. Jean Bakole, has described...
Plots Against Amaechi Futile -Apc Chieftian
A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described alleged plots against former Minister of Transportation,...
14.3m Nigerians Are Drug Users – UNODC
An approximately 14.3 million Nigerians are said to be drug users, according to a survey conducted by the United Nations...
Magu Warns Youths Against Crimes
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has warned Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
Obaseki okays N100m to 40 entrepreneurs in Edo, as Facebook, FATE train SMEs
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100m from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2bn credit...
Reps Deputy Speaker Tasks NUJ To Flush Out Quacks
The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase has urged the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to flush out quacks out of the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS5 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS14 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
- NEWS14 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS20 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Miyetti Allah Backs Suspension Of Ruga Settlements Policy