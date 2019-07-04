Connect with us
IPCR Constitutes Committee For Celebration Of Int'l Peace Day

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPRC) said on Thursday that it had constituted a committee for the forthcoming International Peace Day celebration.

A statement by Mr Abu Michael, the media assistant to the Director General of the institute, Prof. Bakut Bakut, said that the committee would be chaired by IPCR Desk Officer of UN-Women, Mrs Grace Awodu, with Ishaq Daksiri as the Secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Peace Day is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on Sept. 21.

Michael quoted the director general as saying that the committee should work closely with relevant stakeholders for Nigerians to observe the day successfully.

According to him, other members of the committee are Andy Nkenemene, Dr. Babatunde Olalekan, Gerald Okafor, Dr. Ayuba Caleb, Zanaiba Anyandike, Idris Abubakar, Bukola Adejugbe, Abaya Umogbai, Ambrose Okusun, and Abu Michael.

The media assistant also said that the DG had inaugurated another committee comprising 13 people, to work out modalities for an annual National Peace Award.

The committee is also expected to recommend criteria for nominating individuals for the award.

He added that the committee would be chaired by Mr Gabriel Jiya, the Director of Democracy and Development Studies at the institute.

He expressed the hope that the award would encourage individuals, who had devoted their time and resources to the promotion of peaceful coexistence.

According to him, the award will also aim to motivate people to engage in activities that will promote peace.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Act establishing IPCR confers on it the responsibility of promoting research and facilitating conflict prevention, management and resolution within Nigeria and Africa.

It was established among other things, with the aim of promoting peace and security internally within Nigeria and externally in Africa.

It is also expected to conduct research into the cause, patterns, dynamics, actors, and forces behind conflicts and insecurity in Nigeria and Africa as well as publish and disseminate case studies from its researches with a view to offering insights into the success or failure in conflict resolution and peace building.

