NEWS
IPCR Constitutes Committee For Celebration Of Int’l Peace Day
The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPRC) said on Thursday that it had constituted a committee for the forthcoming International Peace Day celebration.
A statement by Mr Abu Michael, the media assistant to the Director General of the institute, Prof. Bakut Bakut, said that the committee would be chaired by IPCR Desk Officer of UN-Women, Mrs Grace Awodu, with Ishaq Daksiri as the Secretary.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Peace Day is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on Sept. 21.
Michael quoted the director general as saying that the committee should work closely with relevant stakeholders for Nigerians to observe the day successfully.
According to him, other members of the committee are Andy Nkenemene, Dr. Babatunde Olalekan, Gerald Okafor, Dr. Ayuba Caleb, Zanaiba Anyandike, Idris Abubakar, Bukola Adejugbe, Abaya Umogbai, Ambrose Okusun, and Abu Michael.
The media assistant also said that the DG had inaugurated another committee comprising 13 people, to work out modalities for an annual National Peace Award.
The committee is also expected to recommend criteria for nominating individuals for the award.
He added that the committee would be chaired by Mr Gabriel Jiya, the Director of Democracy and Development Studies at the institute.
He expressed the hope that the award would encourage individuals, who had devoted their time and resources to the promotion of peaceful coexistence.
According to him, the award will also aim to motivate people to engage in activities that will promote peace.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Act establishing IPCR confers on it the responsibility of promoting research and facilitating conflict prevention, management and resolution within Nigeria and Africa.
It was established among other things, with the aim of promoting peace and security internally within Nigeria and externally in Africa.
It is also expected to conduct research into the cause, patterns, dynamics, actors, and forces behind conflicts and insecurity in Nigeria and Africa as well as publish and disseminate case studies from its researches with a view to offering insights into the success or failure in conflict resolution and peace building.
MOST READ
IPCR Constitutes Committee For Celebration Of Int’l Peace Day
The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPRC) said on Thursday that it had constituted a committee for the forthcoming...
IMF To Consider Congo Republic Bailout On July 11
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board will weigh a long-delayed bailout plan for Congo Republic on July 11, according...
SDP Supports Gbajabiamila On Choice Of Principal Minority Officers
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has thrown its weight behind the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila,...
New Saudi Ambassadors Take Up Posts In Washington, London
Saudi Arabia’s new ambassadors to the United States and the United Kingdom have taken up their posts after several months’...
IBEDC Signs MoU With 7 MAPs
The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) to...
New Saudi Ambassadors Take Up Posts In Washington, London
Saudi Arabia’s new ambassadors to the United States and the United Kingdom have taken up their posts after several months’...
Russia Submersible Fire ‘Was In Battery Compartment’
Russia says the main cause of the deadly incident on board a submersible which killed 14 crew on Monday was...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- NEWS10 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS10 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
- NEWS24 hours ago
Atiku Condemns Sen. Abbo’s Alleged Assault
- NEWS16 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS22 hours ago
Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein: The Dubai Royal ‘Hiding In London’