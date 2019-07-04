Connect with us
Katsina Assembly Confirms Lone Commissionership Nominee

The Katsina State House of Assembly yesterday screened and confirmed the nomination of former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Ahmed El-Marzuq, for re-appointment as sole commissioner by Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The assembly on resumption from a three week vacation on Tuesday received the request from the governor for the confirmation of the nominee and permission to appoint 20 special advisers in conformity with section 192 sub-sections 1 and 2 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The Speaker of the House, Tasiu Musa Maigari, who made this known, also announced the names of the remaining principal officers of the legislature comprising Abubakar Suleiman Abukur, House Leader; Ibrahim Umar Dikko, Deputy House Leader; Abdul Jalal Haruna Runka, Chief Whip and Salisu Hamza Rima, Deputy Chief Whip.

Earlier, the House Leader, Abubakar Suleiman Abukur, who forwarded the name of the commissionership nominee for confirmation yesterday, stressed the commitment of the assembly to good working relationship with the executive arm of government.

Member representing Daura constituency, Nasiru Yahaya Daura, described the nominee as an active politician, who had contributed immensely to the successes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since its inception.

The law maker urged his colleagues to confirm the nomination of the legal practitioner, having fulfilled the requirements of being appointed as commissioner.

Ahmed El-Marzuq, a graduate of law from Bayero University Kano called to the bar in 1986, was the immediate past attorney general of the state and the running mate of Aminu Bello Masari in 2011 governorship election on the platform of the then Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

