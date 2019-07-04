Kogi: I’m On Rescue Mission – Lulu

Former president of Nigerian Football Federation and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election, Sani Lulu, has said that he is on a mission to rescue the state and manage its scarce resources for the betterment of the people.

Lulu, who spoke exclusively to LEADERSHIP, said Kogi State is in dire situation hence must be rescued before it is too late.

He noted that the state is in ruins with debilitating and decayed infrastructure and anti-people policies.

The sports administrator-cum-politician said he has excelled in all his public service life and he is not surprised that people are calling on him to come and salvage the situation in Kogi State.

He said, “Politics are not meant for only political scientists. It is for elders who have been tested and successfully delivered their products and had leadership quality that can stand and face challenges in very tough circumstances and rescue their people from any difficulty.

“I have had opportunity through my civil service career to have rendered service in the Federal Capital Territory Authority through which I provided enabling environment for developments and I excelled in all my service areas. I also rose to become President of the Nigeria Football Federation and it was evidence that during my tenure the developmental programmes of the NFF were at advanced level. “At local community, I have tried as much as possible to render service to the less privileged people, provide infrastructure and development to my people. So, it is not surprising when people say I deserve to come and salvage the Kogi State situation.

“It is the cry of the people and sign of pressure from God Almighty that I decided to embark on this rescue mission. Every time I move into the state, I see the need for me to pursue this course and rescue my people most especially that the situation of things in the state is not encouraging.”