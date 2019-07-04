Lagos Fire Update: Steer Clear Of Explosion Scene, FFS Warns Residents

The leadership of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) on Thursday advised citizens, especially those residing in and around Ijegun ikotun, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State to steer away from the pipeline explosion scene to avoid being victims of the grievous inferno.

The Fire Agency sounded the warning in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSF Sandra Ugo Huan.

According to the statement, if adhered to, the warning will help cut down the number of casualties. Adding that the Service and other emergency responders are currently battling to extinguish the fire.

The statement reads in part, “We appeal to citizens to avoid coming closer to the pipeline explosion scene because when you come to assist the victims, second explosion may occur. While we fight hard to extinguish the inferno, our ultimate priority is to ensure the safety of lives, hence, our appeal to residents of the affected area to steer clear for now.”

The Firefighters enjoined the citizens to join with the federal government and security outfits in their fight against all manner of crimes by always providing relevant and timely information about the activities of vandals.

LEADERSHIP gathered that fire broke out in the Ijegun area of Lagos State yesterday after suspected hoodlums vandalised pipelines belonging to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

Although the details of the incident are still sketchy, our correspondent gathered that some of the hoodlums were caught up in the explosion and were feared dead.