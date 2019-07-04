Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Lagos Fire Update: Steer Clear Of Explosion Scene, FFS Warns Residents

Published

5 mins ago

on

The leadership of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) on Thursday advised citizens, especially those residing in and around Ijegun ikotun, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State to steer away from the pipeline explosion scene to avoid being victims of the grievous inferno.

The Fire Agency sounded the warning in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSF Sandra Ugo Huan.

According to the statement, if adhered to, the warning will help cut down the number of casualties. Adding that the Service and other emergency responders are currently battling to extinguish the fire.

The statement reads in part, “We appeal to citizens to avoid coming closer to the pipeline explosion scene because when you come to assist the victims, second explosion may occur. While we fight hard to extinguish the inferno, our ultimate priority is to ensure the safety of lives, hence, our appeal to residents of the affected area to steer clear for now.”

The Firefighters enjoined the citizens to join with the federal government and security outfits in their fight against all manner of crimes by always providing relevant and timely information about the activities of vandals.

LEADERSHIP gathered that fire broke out in the Ijegun area of Lagos State yesterday after suspected hoodlums vandalised pipelines belonging to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

Although the details of the incident are still sketchy, our correspondent gathered that some of the hoodlums were caught up in the explosion and were feared dead.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Lagos Fire Update: Steer Clear Of Explosion Scene, FFS Warns Residents

The leadership of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) on Thursday advised citizens, especially those residing in and around Ijegun ikotun,...
NEWS5 mins ago

INEC Has Constitutional Power To Deregister Political Parties

Mr Realwan Okpanachi, a constitutional lawyer in Abuja, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has constitutional power to deregister...
NEWS9 mins ago

Ruga Suspension: Igbo Youth Stand With PMB

The Youth Wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo has stood with President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending the proposed Ruga project just as...
NEWS11 mins ago

 Ganduje Re-appoints Col. Malami  As DG Special Services

Colonel Abubakar Malami (rtd) has been re-appointed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, as Director General Special Services,...
NEWS14 mins ago

IPCR Constitutes Committee For Celebration Of Int’l Peace Day

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPRC) said on Thursday that it had constituted a committee for the forthcoming...
NEWS17 mins ago

IMF To Consider Congo Republic Bailout On July 11

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board will weigh a long-delayed bailout plan for Congo Republic on July 11, according...
NEWS18 mins ago

SDP Supports Gbajabiamila On Choice Of Principal Minority Officers

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has thrown its weight behind the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: