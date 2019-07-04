Connect with us
Leicester City Sign Ayoze Perez In 30M Deal

Published

1 min ago

on

Leicester have snapped up Ayoze Perez from Premier League rivals Newcastle, with a £30 million ($38m) release clause in the striker’s contract at St James’ Park activated.

The Spanish frontman has committed to a four-year deal with the Foxes.

A summer switch for the 25-year-old had been mooted on the back of a productive 2018-19 campaign which saw record a personal best return of 12 goals.

Perez had hinted that he could head back to his homeland, but Leicester have moved to add his creativity and finishing ability to the ranks at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes’ second signing of the summer, following James Justin’s arrival from Luton, is looking forward to opening a new chapter in his career.

Perez told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started.

“The club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like.

“I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes that he has acquired the services of another potent forward to work alongside Jamie Vardy and Co.

He said of Perez’s arrival: “I think Ayoze will be a wonderful addition to the squad. He’s quick, has a good eye for goal and he’s experienced in the Premier League too.

“I think he’s a player who will excite our supporters, and his style is one that I believe complements the options and quality that we already have here at the football club.”

Perez has spent the last five years in English football.

Newcastle won the race to secure his signature back in 2014 when the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid were trying to lure him away from Tenerife.

Four of his seasons with the Magpies were spent in the Premier League, while he helped to secure the Championship title back in 2016-17.

In total, Perez took in 195 appearances for Newcastle and recorded 48 goals.

